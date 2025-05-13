The Indian counterstrikes, in response to Pakistani attack on 9 and 10 May 2025, has been seen as a symbolic message to both Islamabad and Rawalpindi. But the strikes at Nur Khan air base will be seen as a key Indian victory since it is a critical hub for Pakistan's Air Mobility Command and is near the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army.

On the morning of May 10, the decision was taken, and the hero of the story remains Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who had chosen his best pilots for the strikes under Operation Sindoor.

The decision to strike the Nur Khan base was taken at the meeting chaired by PM Modi on Friday (May 9) evening in Delhi, in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Navy Chir Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh were present. During that meet, IAF Chief Singh was backed by NSA Ajit Doval when the final green light was given to the operation.

Important to know, when the strikes were taking place, Pakistani Army Chief Munir was hiding in a bunker, and was later shifted to a safe house. During this time, a desperate Pakistan reached out to the international community, including the US, seeking a request that Indian strikes be called off. Important to know, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had spoken to the Pakistani Army chief on the morning of May 10, and also EAM Jaishankar.

Later in the evening, the Indian side confirmed that Pakistan had reached out to India, via the DGMO channel for talks. The Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri announced, "The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST earlier today. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today".

Satellite imagery released by the Indian military, and eyewitness accounts on social media confirmed the Indian strikes on the key Pakistani base, including Nur Khan. All Indian Air Force pilots who undertook the mission are safe and returned back to the bases, the Indian side has confirmed as well. Earlier in the day, Pakistan confirmed losing 11 military personnel after it launched an attack on India, and India launched a retaliatory strike.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, by Pakistani terrorists. The Pakistani terrorist killed 26 people, based on religion during the terror attack.