Pakistan’s 'Science and Technology' minister confuses solar eclipse with the lunar eclipse, gets trolled on Twitter

On June 21, the entire world was witnessing the annular solar eclipse after more than a decade but there was a minister of Pakistan who thought it otherwise.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, who serves as the Science and Technology Minister in Pakistan, shared a document containing information on solar eclipses three days before the actual event, on June 19.

The document that he had shared to give information on the supposed lunar eclipse talked all about the solar eclipse, it's timing, etc.



چاند گرہن کے متعلق مزید معلومات pic.twitter.com/3betuh3agy — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 19, 2020 ×

This is quite opposite to the natural assumption of people that a Science Minister must have - at least - basic knowledge of the subject, especially the difference between solar and lunar eclipses.

Social media users immediately started trolling the Pakistani minister. Some trolled him for sharing wrong information while some asked him to delete tweet immediately.

Sir it is Sooraj Girhan. Hope you rectify. It is human error — Ahmar Aftab, PMS (@AhmarAftab28) June 19, 2020 ×

Who made him a minister of science and technology lol. He don't even know the difference between solar and lunar eclipse. — CattierJungle03 (@CattierJungle01) June 21, 2020 ×

(With inputs from agencies)