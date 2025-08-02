/Pakistan train derailment: At least 30 injured as Islamabad Express derails near Lahore

At least 30 people were injured, three of them critically, after several coaches of a train derailed near Lahore, officials said on Saturday (Aug 2). According to Pakistan Railways, the Islamabad Express derailed near Sheikhupura on Friday (Aug 1) evening.The train had just left Lahore and was en route to Rawalpindi when it went off the tracks near a chemical plant in Kala Shah Kaku, about 50 kilometres from Lahore. In a statement late Friday, Pakistan Railways confirmed that 10 coaches derailed, adding that no fatalities had been reported so far.

What happened?

The derailment occurred roughly 30 minutes after the train departed Lahore station. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined. "At least 10 coaches of the train have been derailed in Sheikhupura, leaving about 30 passengers injured. Three of them are critical," Pakistan Railways said.

Rescue teams quickly reached the site and began pulling injured passengers from the wreckage. As per a Dawn report citing Punjab Rescue 1122, around 22 people were administered first aid at the scene of the accident. Several others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while efforts continued late into the night to free those still trapped inside the derailed coaches.

In a statement, the rescue service said, "Two people were trapped in the bogies, but they have been rescued and moved to the hospital...One of them sustained hip injuries." It added that "the initial rescue operation has been completed and there is no information about anyone being killed in the accident yet".