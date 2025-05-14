Imran Khan's sons Kasim and Sulaiman Khan speak up for ex-Pakistan PM's release from jail, seek help of Trump
Published: May 14, 2025, 06:50 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 06:50 IST
Story highlights
Imran Khan's sons Kasim and Sulaiman Khan seek Trump's help for father's release: Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, the sons of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, have opened up for the first time in a public interview about their father's incarceration, seeking the intervention of US President Donald Trump to secure his release.
Speaking to social media personality Mairo Nawfal, they sought the help of influential people in the world to help free the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
“We would love to speak to President Trump or try and figure out a way where he would be able to help out. Because at the end of the day, all we are trying to do is free our father, and ensure his basic human rights,” the duo, who live in London, told Nawfal, who is the CEO of crypto and AI incubator company IBC.
“In terms of a message to the Trump administration, we would call for any government that supports free speech and proper democracy to join the call for our father’s release—and especially the most powerful leader in the world,” they said in the nearly 50-minute long interview shared on social media on Tuesday (May 13) by the citizen journalist.
Some of the charges have to do with several violent PTI protests, which Imran Khan is accused of 'inciting'. In one such protest, in May 2023, PTI supporters allegedly attacked Pakistani military facilities.
Another protest in November 2024 resulted in the death of four security personnel.