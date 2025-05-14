Published: May 14, 2025, 06:50 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 06:50 IST

Story highlights For the first time, Imran Khan's sons Kasim and Sulaiman Khan speak up for the ex-Pakistan PM's release, seek help of Trump. Pakistan South Asia Trending

Imran Khan's sons Kasim and Sulaiman Khan seek Trump's help for father's release: Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, the sons of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, have opened up for the first time in a public interview about their father's incarceration, seeking the intervention of US President Donald Trump to secure his release.



Speaking to social media personality Mairo Nawfal, they sought the help of influential people in the world to help free the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.









“We would love to speak to President Trump or try and figure out a way where he would be able to help out. Because at the end of the day, all we are trying to do is free our father, and ensure his basic human rights,” the duo, who live in London, told Nawfal, who is the CEO of crypto and AI incubator company IBC.



“In terms of a message to the Trump administration, we would call for any government that supports free speech and proper democracy to join the call for our father’s release—and especially the most powerful leader in the world,” they said in the nearly 50-minute long interview shared on social media on Tuesday (May 13) by the citizen journalist.

"He's in a death cell, no light, no lawyer, no doctor, but he refuses to break," they added.

“Anyone who looks into it a little can kind of see" that the cases against Khan are politically motivated, Sulaiman said.

“It has gone a bit quiet recently. We would love people to reach out to us if they have some influence or potential to help with this situation,” said Sulaiman.

This is the first public interview in which the brothers opened upt about their father. They said they had taken Khan's permission to speak up.







Born to Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith, Sulaiman and Kasim have generally avoided the limelight, and spend time mostly in London.

Kasim Khan is 26, and Sulaiman Khan is 28.

Jemima, a journalist, filmmaker and celebrity, has kept her sons out of the limelight, and had mentioned on social media that her sons were harassed in the past.

Sulaiman and Kasim are not interested in politics themselves, and said they only wanted Khan's release.

The brothers very rarely travel to Pakistan, and have visited Khan in thejail a few times.

They said their contact with Khan has been minimal, going for months without calls.

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 on a number of cases, which his supporters claim are politically motivated.

Among the several he faces are corruption charges involving state gifts, and some under the Anti-Terrorism Act of Pakistan.

Some of the charges have to do with several violent PTI protests, which Imran Khan is accused of 'inciting'. In one such protest, in May 2023, PTI supporters allegedly attacked Pakistani military facilities.

Another protest in November 2024 resulted in the death of four security personnel.

After being ousted as PM in a no-trust vote, Khan's PTI party lost the February 2024 general elections, which they claim were rigged.