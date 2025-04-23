During the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, a video has gone viral on social media platforms. The reason? The video shows a teacher supposedly checking examination papers during a match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

Advertisment

Also Read: Pahalgam terror attack | IPL 2025, MI vs SRH: BCCI announces 'a minute's silence & no firecrackers,' coach Gambhir says 'India will strike'

The teacher was spotted by the cameraman during the 17th over when Peshawar Zalmi were struggling at 117/6. For Zalmi, Alzarri Joseph and Abdul Samad were at the crease. As the camera moved to her, the teacher gave a light smile.

Watch the video here:

Advertisment

Coming to the match, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam found some rhythm of form after poor start to the six-team tournament. Although the right-handed batter scored a 41-ball 46, he failed to hit even one six before being dismissed by spinner Khushdil Shah.

Advertisment

Mohammad Haris along with Alzarri Joseph played somw quickfire innings to pull Zalmi to 147/8 in their 20 overs. Chasing down the target, Karachi Kings lost Tim Seifert in the very first ball of the innings as Luke Wood trapped him in front of the wicket. Captain David Warner held their innings together with a 47-ball 60 before being dismissed in the 17th over of the innings.