Continuing with an anti-India stance, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday (Aug 13) said that "a lesson will be taught" to the "enemy" if they continue to stop the Indus waters. India has put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The Pakistani PM said that India cannot snatch a drop of water from Pakistan. The neighbouring country has been claiming that stopping the Indus waters would be considered 'an act of war.'

"I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop of Pakistan...You will be again taught such a lesson that you will be left holding your ears,” news agency PTI quoted Sharif as saying at a ceremony in Islamabad.



A day ago, former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued another war threat against India. Continuing with his old tirade, he said that if India continues with its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, then Pakistanis "won't bow and they will confront." He also claimed that Pakistan has gone to the world and spoken about peace, while India spoke about war. He said that Pakistanis must raise their voices against oppression.

Asim Munir's nuke threat

Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Sunday (Aug 10) made a nuclear threat against India and said that his country will obliterate any dam that New Delhi builds on the Indus waters. During his ongoing visit to the United States, he warned that if his country were ever pushed to the brink in a conflict with India, it would "take half the world down" with it. Speaking at a private black-tie dinner in Tampa hosted for businessman Adnan Asad, Munir said Pakistan is a nuclear power and would use its arsenal if necessary. He also said that India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty could put hundreds of millions at risk of starvation.