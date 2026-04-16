/'Asim Munir is the de facto leader,': Former Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry makes BIG claim

Former Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has stirred fresh debate over Pakistan’s power dynamics, asserting that real authority currently lies with Army Chief Asim Munir rather than Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pointing to recent diplomatic developments and remarks by US President Donald Trump, Chaudhry argued that the military’s influence has become increasingly visible on the global stage and Asim Munir, the current Army chief is the “de-facto ruler.” Fawad Chaudhry served as the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting under former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was appointed to this position in August 2018 following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's victory, serving until a cabinet reshuffle in April 2019, and was a prominent aide within the Imran Khan government. He was reappointed to the role in 2021, after a stint as the Minister for Science and Technology, serving until the removal of the Imran Khan government.

What Fawad Chaudhry claimed?

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In an interview with Indian news agency ANI, Fawad Chaudhry said, “There are no two opinions that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is the de facto leader of Pakistan. The decision-making right now rests with the Army chief." He added that civilian leadership appears sidelined. Highlighting Trump’s remarks, he added, “President Donald Trump referred to Asim Munir as the leader of Pakistan and did not even bother to mention Shehbaz Sharif.” "At the moment, even yesterday, if you see, President Donald Trump referred to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir as the leader of Pakistan and did not even bother to mention Shehbaz Sharif. That makes it very clear -- there are no two opinions that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is the de facto leader of Pakistan," Chaudhry added.

Are his claims about Trump's remark true?

While suggesting that the next round of US-Iran talks might be held in Pakistan “in the next two days," he praised Munir as a “fantastic" leader, while expressing confidence in him to manage sensitive regional diplomacy. However, in a Truth Social post on April 12, he praised both Munir and Sharif for their "kind and very competent leadership" during the Islamabad negotiations.

What Fawad Chaudhry said about Pak economy?