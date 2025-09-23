Why Kash Patel must go: The FBI’s integrity is at stake

When Donald Trump named Kash Patel as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), it was framed by allies as a triumph of “reform". In reality, it has been a disaster. Patel is not a guardian of law enforcement independence. He is a partisan soldier, a conspiracy theorist in a suit, and a man whose contempt for democratic norms makes him uniquely unfit to oversee the FBI. Even in Washington’s long history of controversial appointments, Patel stands out as a catastrophic choice — one who threatens to corrode an institution already straining under decades of scandal and politicisation.

A Director With a Grievance, Not a Mission

The FBI demands neutrality. Its director must embody restraint, even-handedness, and fidelity to the Constitution above personal or partisan loyalty. Patel offers the opposite. His career has been built not on investigative integrity but on weaponising grievances. His book Government Gangsters — a feverish screed against what he calls the “deep state” — lists dozens of public servants as enemies of America. Critics were right to call it an “enemies list".

That book alone should have disqualified him from ever serving as head of a nonpartisan law enforcement body. To name such a man at the FBI’s helm is like giving J Edgar Hoover’s paranoia a second life, but without Hoover’s instinct for institutional preservation. Patel entered office not as a servant of the law, but as a man determined to settle scores.

The Epstein Files Betrayal

Patel’s unfitness has been most glaring in his handling of the Epstein files. Before his appointment, he tantalised the public with promises of sweeping disclosures, hinting that the FBI would finally expose the powerful figures tied to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. Those words electrified his base, who saw Patel as a truth-teller poised to pierce decades of elite cover-ups.

Yet once he assumed power, Patel reversed course. In a five-hour House Judiciary Committee hearing this month, he invoked legal restrictions to justify withholding crucial materials, from alleged client lists to suspicious bank transfers flagged by regulators. When pressed by Democrats, Patel sneered: “Should I break the law to satisfy your curiosity?”

This line is emblematic of his hypocrisy. For years, Patel treated the Epstein files as a cudgel — proof, he suggested, of corruption at the highest levels. Now that he controls them, he hides behind technicalities. The bait-and-switch reeks not of fidelity to the law but of calculated evasion.

Worse, Patel has left survivors and victims’ families in limbo. They were promised accountability, yet under his watch, the Epstein investigation looks more like a burial than a reckoning.

Retaliation Disguised as 'Reform'

Patel has also overseen a wave of firings that reek of political retaliation. Veteran agents allege they were dismissed for pursuing politically inconvenient investigations — the very kind of independence the FBI was designed to protect. Lawsuits are already mounting, and whistleblower complaints suggest a culture of fear has taken root. Patel defends these purges as “reform.” In truth, they hollow out the FBI’s professional core, replacing seasoned investigators with loyalists more concerned with ideology than evidence. The Bureau is weaker, less independent, and more beholden to partisan winds than at any point since Hoover’s reign. This is not reform. It is sabotage.

The Director of Conspiracies

Patel’s credibility was never rooted in fact. He has long trafficked in conspiracy theories that should automatically disqualify any candidate for high office. He has promoted QAnon-adjacent rhetoric. He has cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election. He has indulged in anti-vaccine misinformation during a global pandemic. These are not minor lapses in judgment. They are proof of a worldview unmoored from evidence — precisely the opposite of what the FBI requires from its leader.

In congressional hearings, Patel has doubled down on this recklessness. His confrontations with lawmakers reveal a man more interested in grandstanding than answering questions. When Senator Cory Booker accused him of endangering democratic accountability, Patel smirked. When Representative Adam Schiff pressed him on partisan bias, Patel lashed back with insults. Such swagger may thrill his supporters, but it corrodes the dignity of the office he holds.

The FBI Director cannot behave like a talk-radio provocateur. Yet that is exactly what Patel has become.

The Charlie Kirk Debacle

Patel’s recklessness is not just rhetorical; it has concrete consequences. When conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed earlier this year, Patel rushed to announce that the suspect was in custody. That claim proved misleading at best and false at worst. The FBI under his command mishandled communications so badly that lawmakers demanded immediate clarification. A Director who cannot manage the basic responsibility of accurate public information cannot be trusted with the far weightier matters of counterterrorism, organised crime, or foreign espionage. The Kirk case is not a minor embarrassment. It is a symptom of deeper rot — a leadership style defined by haste, arrogance, and disregard for facts.

The danger to the Institution

The FBI is not sacred. It has a long, troubling history of overreach, from Hoover’s files on civil rights leaders to the botched handling of the 2020 election. But even in its worst moments, the Bureau retained some veneer of professionalism, some recognition that its legitimacy depended on restraint. Patel is shredding even that. His leadership has already driven public trust in the FBI to historic lows. Gallup and Pew surveys show confidence collapsing across the political spectrum. Each time Patel leans into grievance politics, he confirms the worst fears of his critics: that the Bureau is no longer a guardian of justice but a partisan weapon.

This matters. The FBI controls extraordinary powers — surveillance, subpoenas, counterintelligence operations, prosecutions. In the wrong hands, those powers can tilt elections, crush dissent, and undermine democracy itself. To entrust them to Patel is to hand a loaded weapon to a man who has shown again and again that he cannot be trusted.

America has endured controversial FBI Directors before. Hoover abused his office for half a century. James Comey became a lightning rod for his handling of the Clinton and Trump investigations. But neither man entered the job with Patel’s combination of paranoia, grievance, and open disdain for institutional independence. Patel is not merely a bad fit. He is a mortal threat to the Bureau’s credibility — and by extension, to the rule of law itself. If the FBI becomes a tool of partisan vengeance, no American is safe from its abuses.

Congress Must Act

The time for patience has passed. Congressional oversight must be relentless. Subpoenas should fly. Depositions must be compelled. Lawsuits from wrongfully terminated agents should be expedited. Patel’s every action should be scrutinised not as the ordinary mistakes of a new director, but as evidence of a man unfit for the role he holds. If Patel cannot — or will not — restore the FBI’s neutrality, then Congress must move toward the most drastic remedies available: demanding his resignation or initiating the process for removal.

Kash Patel is not suited to lead the FBI. His enemies list, his betrayals on the Epstein files, his retaliatory purges, his indulgence of conspiracy theories, and his reckless public missteps have already damaged the Bureau’s credibility beyond repair. Every day he remains in office, the FBI drifts further from the impartial guardian it was meant to be and closer to a partisan weapon wielded against political opponents.

America deserves better. If Patel will not step aside, Congress must force the issue. The survival of democratic accountability depends on it.