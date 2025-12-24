The year India touched the sky: How ISRO redefined our future in 2025

Think about the last time you felt truly proud to be Indian. Maybe it was during a cricket match, or when you saw our flag at the Olympics. But this year, 2025, has given us so many more reasons to feel that pride—and it all happened thousands of kilometers above our heads, in the vastness of space.

Just this morning, December 24, 2025, while most of us were preparing for the day, ISRO launched something absolutely massive into space. The BlueBird 6 satellite weighs 6,500 kilograms—imagine lifting three full-sized cars and throwing them into orbit! What makes this even more incredible is what it can do. This satellite can beam internet directly to your smartphone, even if you are trekking in Ladakh or traveling through the deserts of Rajasthan where there are no mobile towers. High-speed 4G and 5G, available anywhere in India. That is not science fiction anymore—it is our reality now.

But let me take you back to where this amazing year really began. On January 16, 2025, ISRO did something that only three other countries had ever managed. They launched two small spacecraft on December 30, 2024, and made them "dock" in space—basically, they made two machines traveling at 28,000 kilometers per hour connect perfectly, like threading a needle while riding a bullet train. Why does this matter? Because without this technology, we cannot build our own space station. And yes, India is planning its own space station (Bharatiya Antariksh Station) by 2047. The SpaDeX mission did not stop there. By April 21, one satellite was even transferring power to another in space. We are not just reaching space anymore; we are learning how to live and work there.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Here is something that might sound strange: ISRO sent cowpea seeds to space in the CROPS-1 experiment. Within 90 minutes of adding water, they started germinating. By day five, tiny green leaves appeared. Why would anyone grow plants in space? Because if we are going to Mars or building a Moon base, we need to know if we can grow our own food. Now we know—Indian crops can survive in space. This year, we also looked closely at our own planet. ISRO satellites helped farmers by forecasting that India would produce 122.724 million tonnes of wheat by March 31, 2025, helping the government plan for food security.

On January 29, 2025, ISRO reached a historic milestone by completing its 100th launch from Sriharikota. One hundred times our rockets have pierced through the clouds, carrying dreams and technology into orbit. While some missions faced technical challenges, like the satellite valve issues after the January 29 launch, every mission taught us something valuable. On March 4, 2025, our POEM-4 platform completed 1,000 orbits, carrying a record 24 different experiments, including space robotics and AI.

For those of you interested in engineering, March 5, 2025, was a big day. ISRO unveiled two microprocessors—VIKRAM3201 and KALPANA3201—designed and made entirely in India. These are the computer "brains" that will control our future rockets. Later, on March 27, we finished a 1,000-hour test of an "Electric Engine" that is six times more efficient than traditional rocket fuel. This means future satellites can stay in space much longer.

The most emotional moment came on June 25, 2025, when Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS). For 18 days, he lived among the stars, conducting experiments on how muscles and plants behave in zero gravity. On June 28, he spoke to our Prime Minister from space, and on July 3, he talked to school students, showing them that the kid sitting in their classroom today could one day float in space too.

Speaking of Gaganyaan—India’s dream of sending our own astronauts to space—the preparations are intense. A crew capsule uses 10 different parachutes to land safely. ISRO tested them by dropping a simulated module from a helicopter on August 24, 2025. Then, on December 18-19, just last week, they successfully tested the "drogue" parachutes using rocket sleds in Chandigarh. These tests are about one thing: bringing our astronauts back home safely to their families.

ISRO also proved that space is now open for everyone. On August 8, they tested a rocket motor for Skyroot Aerospace, a private startup. On September 10, they signed an agreement with HAL to produce rockets commercially. Even more exciting, from April to December, over 700 students from Northeast India visited ISRO centers to see where history is made. They met scientists who studied in regular schools and faced the same board exams you do.

Other massive highlights include the July 30 launch of NISAR, a joint mission with NASA to scan Earth for earthquakes and disasters, and the July 31 inauguration of the HOPE mission in Ladakh, where scientists are living in extreme cold to prepare for life on Mars. On November 2, ISRO launched CMS-03, the heaviest satellite we ever sent to its high orbit from Indian soil, using a cryogenic engine that was restarted while in space—a feat only a few nations can do.

As I write this, looking at today's successful BlueBird 6 launch, it is clear we are living through something extraordinary. Every time an Indian rocket lifts off, it carries our ambitions and our refusal to be left behind. Somewhere in India right now, a teenager is looking up at the night sky and dreaming. Thanks to ISRO’s remarkable 2025, that dream does not seem impossible anymore. It seems inevitable. Could the next great scientist or astronaut be you?

KEY DATES TO REMEMBER:

Jan 6: Aditya-L1 Sun mission data released

Jan 16: Successful Space Docking (The Space Handshake)

Jan 29: 100th Launch from Sriharikota

Mar 5: First Made-in-India space microprocessors unveiled

Jun 25: First Indian visits the International Space Station

Jul 30: NISAR (India-NASA) satellite launch

Aug 24: Gaganyaan major parachute air drop test

Dec 18-19: Final safety tests for Gaganyaan parachutes