The Verdict | H-1B visa crackdown: Is America still worth it?

For decades, America has marketed itself as the land of opportunity—a destination where the world's brightest students and skilled professionals could study, work and build their futures. But under President Donald Trump, that promise is facing a major rethink. The Trump administration has proposed a $103,265 fee for new H-1B petitions, a dramatic jump from the fees historically charged for the programme. The proposal is still subject to the rule-making process and legal challenges.

Washington says the objective is to protect American workers and prevent companies from using foreign labour to undercut domestic wages. But the policy could have consequences far beyond America's borders. India stands at the centre of this debate. Indian professionals accounted for about 71 percent of approved H-1B beneficiaries in FY2024, making them by far the largest group using the programme.

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Add stricter vetting, increased scrutiny of applicants and uncertainty surrounding the broader student-to-work pipeline, and America's message to global talent is becoming increasingly complicated. For technology companies, the equation is changing too. If hiring foreign specialists in America becomes prohibitively expensive, companies can shift jobs overseas, expand their operations in countries such as India, or simply hire locally.

That raises the bigger question: is America risking its position in the global race for talent?

Trump is betting that putting American workers first will strengthen the domestic economy—and politically, that message resonates with voters who believe immigration has taken jobs away from Americans. But protectionism has a price. America has every right to enforce its immigration laws and protect its workforce. But it must also recognise that global talent has choices. If America becomes too expensive, too uncertain and too difficult, the world's brightest minds may simply stop choosing America.

The Verdict?