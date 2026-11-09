/The philosophy of enough: Buddhism, nature and the living weaving tradition of Arunachal Pradesh

How much is enough? In a world that equates progress with more and more production, more consumption, more growth - what does it really mean to be enough? The Pāli word Santuṭṭhi means contentment, satisfaction or the ability to be satisfied with what one has. In Buddhist thought, contentment does not imply passivity or the rejection of material necessities. Rather, it encourages freedom from the endless pursuit of possessions and the recognition that lasting well-being cannot be achieved through material accumulation alone. The Dhammapada, 49, Pupphavagga (The Chapter on Flowers), answers this question befittingly: “Yathā’ pi bhamaro pupphaṁ vaṇṇagandhaṁ aheṭhayaṁ paḷeti rasam-ādāya, evaṁ gāme munī care.”- “As a bee, without harming the flower, its colour or fragrance, takes its nectar and departs, so should the sage move through a village.”

This is perhaps one of the most evocative Buddhist passages for explaining sustainable resource use. As the bee draws nourishment from a flower without destroying it, similarly, human beings can benefit from nature without exhausting the resources on which life depends. The verse provides an analogy for responsible consumption, sustainable agriculture, forest conservation and economic development that does not undermine ecological health.

The Buddha’s Majjhimā Paṭipadā, or Middle Way, is central to the Buddha’s teaching. In the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta, the Buddha describes the Middle Way as the path that avoids the extremes of sensual indulgence and self-mortification. It leads towards wisdom, peace, harmony and liberation. In contemporary life, the principle of the Middle Way can inspire a balanced relationship between material development and ecological responsibility. Applied to sustainability, the Middle Way calls for balance between production and conservation, technological advancement and ecological protection, and economic prosperity and social well-being. It encourages us to ask an essential question: Can we meet our needs while preserving nature's capacity to regenerate? Its contemporary message is that development should create value without destroying the very foundations that sustain it.

In Arunachal Pradesh, sustainability is not a contemporary idea. It is embedded in traditional ways of living, in the relationship between people and forests, in the making of everyday objects, in community exchange, and in the preservation of knowledge passed from one generation to another. Among the state's indigenous communities, traditional weaving offers a particularly compelling example of this relationship. Historically, handloom weaving was largely a household activity undertaken by women. The materials required for weaving were drawn from the surrounding natural environment. Locally available cotton, wool, plant fibres and other natural materials were spun into yarn, while colours were obtained from plants, minerals and other organic sources. Nothing remains a commodity; each material is made to be a part of a larger ecological and cultural landscape. The textiles produced through these practices ranged from simple fabrics for everyday use to elaborate garments worn during festivals, ceremonies and other important occasions. They also formed part of traditional systems of exchange and reciprocity, strengthening social relationships and reinforcing the interconnectedness of the community.

The Sherdukpens are a small indigenous tribal community inhabiting the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, concentrated in the villages of Rupa, Jigaon, Thongri, Shergaon, and areas of Bomdila. Their cultural identity is particularly distinctive because of the coexistence of Buddhism and elements of their earlier indigenous traditions. Among the most fascinating expressions of this cultural synthesis is Bogre, a traditional Sherdukpen woven knapsack. Traditionally, it served an important practical purpose, allowing men to carry agricultural tools, lunch boxes, fruits, seeds and other necessities while working in the fields or travelling through the mountainous landscape. Woven by women, the making of a Bogre represents an important part of the community's handloom heritage, and it is here that sustainability begins with the material itself. The production of the Bogre relies on locally available natural resources, traditional knowledge and low-impact techniques, rather than industrial manufacturing. The knowledge of identifying plants, preparing fibres, spinning yarn and weaving patterns represents an accumulated ecological understanding passed through generations.

Bogre, Picture Courtesy – National Museum, New Delhi

The visual language of the Bogre further reveals the intimate relationship between nature, culture and belief. One of its distinctive motifs is the swāstika, locally known as yumbroom, placed prominently at the centre of the design. The significance of the yumbroom may be further understood through its wider history in Buddhist art and symbolism. The swāstika is an ancient auspicious symbol that appears in Buddhist contexts across Asia, where it is associated with good fortune, well-being and auspiciousness. Its presence on the Buddhapāda, or the Buddha’s footprint, provides a particularly meaningful connection. Before anthropomorphic images of the Buddha became widespread, His presence was often evoked through symbolic forms, including footprints, the Dharma wheel and the Bodhi tree. Buddhist footprints were sometimes carved on stone slabs and adorned with auspicious signs, among them the swāstika, the triratna (Triple Gem) and other symbols associated with the Buddha and His teaching.

Its appearance at the centre of the Bogre invites a relation, and this parallel reveals how a familiar geometric motif can carry layers of meaning across different traditions. The footprint itself is especially evocative because it signifies both presence and movement. It recalls the Buddha’s journeys across the landscape as He taught the Dharma, while preserving the memory of his spiritual passage.

The relationship between Buddhism and sustainability becomes especially meaningful when viewed through the principle of interdependence. Buddhist thought does not approach human well-being as something isolated from the natural and social world. The teachings of the Buddha emphasise the interconnected nature of existence and encourage awareness of impermanence, suffering and non-self. Everything arises through causes and conditions, exists for a time, and eventually changes and ceases. This understanding offers a basis for thinking about our relationship with nature and material consumption. From a Buddhist perspective, sustainability cannot be reduced simply to economic growth, technological efficiency or the continued availability of material resources. Material well-being is important because it provides the conditions necessary for a dignified life, but it is not, by itself, the ultimate measure of human flourishing.