/Sky Fortress India: 4th Russian S-400 squadron lands, AI-powered defence goes live

India has just received the fourth batch of the powerful Russian-made S-400 air defence system. This is big news because it makes India's long-range air defence network much stronger and more capable of protecting our skies.

The system reached India on schedule in May, and it is expected to be deployed soon in an active operational area, according to defence sources. In simple words, an air defence system is like a giant shield in the sky. It can spot enemy aircraft, missiles, and drones from very far away and shoot them down before they cause harm.

This delivery is part of a huge $5.43 billion deal (around ₹52,128 crore) signed between India and Russia back in 2018. Under this deal, India agreed to buy five S-400 regimental systems. What is interesting is that India went ahead with this purchase even though America repeatedly warned of possible sanctions under a law called CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act). By doing so, New Delhi clearly showed that it values strategic independence and national security more than outside pressure.

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Three S-400 squadrons are already in service, and now the fourth has arrived. There were some delays earlier because of the Russia-Ukraine war, but things are now back on track. Officials said the fifth and final squadron under the original deal is expected to arrive in 2027.

One exciting upgrade is that the S-400 will soon get AI-based support systems. This artificial intelligence will help operators identify threats faster and pick targets more wisely. Imagine many enemy aircraft, missiles, and drones appearing on a screen at once. The AI will study them and suggest which one is most dangerous and should be tackled first. However, the final decision to fire will always be taken by a human operator, not the machine. The AI only assists; it does not control.

This smart system can recognise different kinds of threats such as ballistic missiles, fighter jets, drones, and cruise missiles. This helps the S-400 use its interceptor missiles more carefully and efficiently, without wasting them.

The S-400 Triumf is counted among the world's most advanced long-range air defence systems. It can detect and attack aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles from great distances. It forms an important part of India's multi-layered air defence, guarding both our western and northern borders. Officials said the S-400 even played an important role during Operation Sindoor, where it proved effective in handling aerial threats and engaging targets from long range.

India is not depending only on Russian systems. Under the bigger 'Sudarshan Chakra' initiative, the country is building its own integrated air defence network. The S-400 will work together with Indian-made systems like Project Kusha, Akash, and ballistic missile interceptors to create an even tougher shield.

Project Kusha is India's own three-layer missile defence system, supported by advanced AESA radars and connected command systems. Its M1 interceptor handles short to medium threats up to 150 km away. The M2 interceptor covers medium to long range up to 250 km. The top-layer M3 interceptor is built to stop high-value threats like hypersonic weapons at distances of about 350 to 400 km.

Coming back to the fourth regiment, its first batch reached India on June 3, after Indian Air Force officials completed inspections in Russia. The remaining parts will arrive through different ports in the coming days, with full delivery expected this month. This new unit will likely be deployed near the western border, close to Pakistan, sharpening our ability to detect and stop aerial threats there.

Now let us understand the S-400 a little more. It is a mobile system, meaning it can be easily moved to protect large areas. Its development began in the 1990s, and it was first deployed in 2007. It uses several types of missiles. The 48N6E3 missile reaches 250 km, while the 40N6 has the longest range of 400 km, both used against stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, and drones. The smaller 9M96E (40 km) and 9M96E2 (120 km) missiles target ballistic missiles, jets, and drones, and four of them fit in one container.

One S-400 launcher can carry between 4 and 16 missiles. A full battalion has a command vehicle, radar vehicles, and eight launchers carrying 32 to 128 missiles together. Its upgraded 'Big Bird' radar can spot targets up to 600 km away and track up to 36 targets at once. The missiles fly at amazing speeds of up to 17,000 km/h (around Mach 14). Each missile costs between $300,000 and $2 million, that is roughly ₹2.88 crore to ₹19.2 crore.