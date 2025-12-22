/From battlefields to minds: How the evolution of warfare has made cognitive operations central to modern conflict

Warfare has never been static. Over centuries, the ways in which nations fight and the means they use to influence outcomes; have constantly adapted to technology, society and geopolitics. Today, as conflicts unfold across different parts of the world, we are witnessing another major shift. Battles are no longer confined to land, sea, air or even cyberspace. Increasingly, they are being fought in the cognitive domain; the realm of perception, beliefs, emotions and decision-making.

To understand why cognitive operations have become so important, it is helpful to revisit how warfare itself has evolved.

The Five Generations of Warfare: A Quick Journey

1. First Generation Warfare (1GW): The Age of Lines and Columns

The earliest organised wars were dominated by mass formations of soldiers standing shoulder-to-shoulder. Order, discipline and direct confrontation defined battles. Influence was physical and visible.

2. Second Generation Warfare (2GW): Industrial Firepower

The advent of artillery, machine guns and mechanised forces changed the battlefield dramatically. Firepower became more decisive than manpower. The aim was to wear down the enemy through sustained strikes.

3. Third Generation Warfare (3GW): Manoeuvre and Speed

Later, militaries learned to avoid direct attrition and instead rely on mobility, surprise and rapid penetration. Blitzkrieg-style tactics, decentralised execution and initiative became key elements.

4. Fourth Generation Warfare (4GW): The Blurring of Lines

By the late 20th century, the clear divide between combatants and civilians began to erode. Non-state actors, insurgencies, media narratives and public sentiment became important factors. Legitimacy and perception started influencing outcomes as much as firepower.

5. Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW): The Battle of Influence

In the last decade, strategists have observed a new shift towards wars without formal declarations, where influence becomes the primary weapon. Here, the focus is on shaping how societies think, react and decide. Actors aim to achieve strategic results without large-scale kinetic conflict.

This is where cognitive operations take centre stage.

Cognitive Operations: The Logic of the Next Generation

Cognitive operations are deliberate actions by state or non-state actors to influence the mental landscape of individuals, groups and institutions. Unlike propaganda of the past, which was often one-directional and slow, today’s cognitive efforts are fast, targeted and often personalised.

They take advantage of:

digital and social media platforms

emotional storytelling through influencers

selective information release

misinformation and disinformation

data-driven targeting

AI-generated content

behavioural insights and psychological triggers

The aim is not merely to deliver information, but to shape interpretation to influence how people understand events, evaluate options and choose actions. This is the essence of Fifth Generation Warfare: winning without fighting, through influence instead of destruction.

What Today’s Conflicts Reveal

Across multiple global conflicts, regardless of which actors are involved, a few trends are clear.

1. Narrative Shape Outcomes

The earliest videos, images or explanations from a conflict often set the tone for global opinion. Even if later corrections emerge, the first impression tends to stick. This “first-frame effect” shows how crucial early narrative control has become.

2. Information Velocity Is a Strategic Factor

Earlier wars had time for verification. Today, information spreads faster than official statements. Actors who recognise this speed advantage can shape public understanding before facts can be confirmed.

3. The Grey Zone Is Now Cognitive

Many tensions across the world occur below the threshold of declared conflict. These “grey zone” activities, ambiguous military signalling, diplomatic messaging, cyber intrusions, and online narratives, seek psychological and political effects rather than territorial gains. They work by influencing risk perception, expectations and political discourse.

4. AI Is a Game-Changer

Artificial intelligence now allows anyone to create convincing synthetic audio, video and imagery. This lowers the cost of influence and increases the scale of cognitive operations. Distinguishing truth from fabrication is becoming harder.

5. Civilians Are Active Participants

Frontline journalists, local residents with smartphones, diaspora communities and online volunteers all shape global perceptions. Their posts often travel faster than official briefings, making the cognitive domain highly decentralised and complex.

Why Cognitive Resilience Matters for Nations

As warfare has evolved from physical destruction (1GW–3GW) to a contest of legitimacy and perception (4GW–5GW), national security now depends heavily on cognitive resilience; the ability of societies to absorb, interpret and respond to information without being misled or manipulated.

Nations must therefore strengthen:

public trust through transparent communication

digital literacy in schools and colleges

fact-checking networks

ethical and credible media ecosystems

AI tools for detecting manipulated content

whole-of-nation partnerships involving government, industry, academia and civil society

Just as countries build air defence or cyber defence, they must now build cognitive defence.

The Road Ahead: Preparing for 6th Generation Warfare?

Some scholars argue that the next stage, perhaps a future Sixth Generation Warfare, will integrate physical, cyber, space and cognitive domains seamlessly. In such an environment, influence and perception may determine outcomes even before any physical confrontation occurs.

In my opinion, this vision holds true. Cognitive operations will not just be a component of warfare; they will be the central operating logic.

Conclusion: The Mind as the Final High Ground

Looking back at the evolution of warfare, one pattern is clear: each generation expanded the battlespace. From linear formations to firepower, from manoeuvre to insurgency and media warfare, conflict has steadily moved closer to the human mind.

Today, cognitive operations represent the next step in this progression. They challenge nations not just to defend territory, but to defend understanding. They show that security is no longer limited to borders; it now exists in beliefs, perceptions and the shared narratives that hold societies together.

Modern conflicts remind us that while armies may win battles on the ground, it is the control of perception that often shapes the political and strategic outcomes.