/Fork off, America: Zohran's 'eating with hands' is an Indian tradition, BACKED BY SCIENCE

Indian-American politician Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic mayoral primaries of New York City, and suddenly, President Donald Trump and a section of the internet started pestering him. The son of Indian director Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani was trolled over his religion, his political motives, and now his tradition. In a recent video on social media, Zohran was seen answering questions regarding his political approach while eating biryani - with his hands. And some American netizens think it's "uncivilised" when a person eats using their hands. Brandon Gill, a Texas Congressman, reshared Zohran's video on X and wrote, "Civilised people in America don’t eat like this."

In the video, the interviewer asked Zohran, "The third holy grail of taboos in American politics: you have socialism, you have Islam, and then you have Palestine. And you are really going for the trifecta ... tell me why Palestine is a part of your politics?" Zohran replied, "When you grow up as someone, especially in the Third World, you have a very different understanding of the Palestinian struggle."



In this context, Gill added that if someone refuses to adopt "Western customs," they should go back to the Third World. Soon, some internet hawks reminded Gill that his wife, Danielle D’Souza Gill, is also Indian-origin, suggesting he must respect the tradition and culture of India. But strangely enough, Gill's wife took her husband's stance, saying she “always used a fork”.

Well, Mr Gill and Mrs Gill, along with everyone out there - you might not like your bubble being broken, but eating with your hands is not a crime. In fact, it is a well-documented scientific habit that makes much more sense than eating with a fork. Also, Indians wash their hands and mouths before and after eating, just in case some Americans need a hygiene lecture.

Eating with hands: There is a logic, America!

As per scientific studies, eating with hands helps improve digestion as the hands contain bacteria which are not harmful but fight against damaging microbes in the environment.

Rujuta Diwekar, one of the world's most-followed nutritionists, posted a video on social media saying that eating with hands, in ‘Sukhasana posture’ (sitting with legs folded), is the best thing you can do for your gut health. She said that eating is a ‘havan’ - a process of offering food to the digestive fire in the stomach. Hence, the food must go into your mouth from your hands.

According to texts in Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of medicine, each finger has some spiritual significance that affects eating and digestion. Thumb finger connects to Agni (Fire), index finger connects to Varun (Air), middle finger connects to Akash (Space), ring finger connects to Prithvi (Earth), and little finger connects to Jal (Water). It is believed that when eaten with hands, each finger brings in the representing element, and they altogether balance out the functioning of the internal mechanism.

Call to action