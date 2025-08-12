/Forging strategic ties: How India–Australia army cooperation shapes the Indo-Pacific

The forthcoming visit of Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Simon Stuart to India, scheduled from 10–14 August 2025, comes at a moment when the land-domain relationship between New Delhi and Canberra is emerging as a decisive pillar of Indo-Pacific security. Far from being a ceremonial exchange, this visit signals the consolidation of an Army-to-Army partnership that has matured into a strategic enabler for both nations.

In a region defined by shifting power balances and unconventional threats, building operational trust between land forces offers a form of resilience that neither geography nor diplomacy alone can guarantee.

Land Forces: The Overlooked Foundation of Indo-Pacific Stability

Discussions about Indo-Pacific security tend to revolve around naval deployments and maritime chokepoints. Yet, the stability of this vast region also depends on the ability of land forces to deter, respond, and adapt. Humanitarian assistance, stabilisation in grey-zone environments, counter-insurgency, and counter-terrorism are all areas where armies provide capabilities that are both unique and irreplaceable.

India and Australia, as continental powers with expeditionary reach, share this understanding. Their approach to the Indo-Pacific recognises that sustainable security must be anchored in credible land-domain capacity, and that capacity is best developed through enduring military-to-military cooperation.

AUSTRAHIND: Building Interoperability Through Realism

The joint exercise AUSTRAHIND is the most visible manifestation of this partnership. Initiated in 2016, it has steadily expanded from counter-terrorism drills to comprehensive tactical scenarios involving close-quarter battle, combined manoeuvre, and interoperability in diverse environments.

The 2025 edition, to be held in Australia, will challenge soldiers from both armies to operate together in jungle terrain, urban settings, and contested zones, simulating the kind of multi-domain conditions they could face in real-world missions. Such exercises not only refine tactical skills but also accelerate the development of shared operating procedures.

Dialogue Mechanisms That Deliver

Below the surface of these exercises is a structured network of institutional engagements. The Army-to-Army Staff Talks, which have been held annually since 2016, now function as operational planning forums, addressing doctrine alignment, capability development, and mission coordination.

These linkages connect directly into broader bilateral formats such as the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and the Defence Policy Talks, ensuring that land-domain priorities feed into the overall strategic agenda. This integrated approach means that lessons from an exercise or a tactical exchange can quickly be translated into joint planning for humanitarian relief, disaster recovery, or regional capacity-building.

Collaboration between Think Tanks: MoU with CLAWS

The intellectual foundation of this relationship has been reinforced by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), the Indian Army’s autonomous think tank. India and Australia have collaborated with CLAWS before, and the forthcoming Memorandum of Understanding will take this to a new level.

The agreement envisages joint studies on land warfare, counter-terrorism, and operational innovation, informed by each nation’s combat experiences. It will also open pathways for scenario-gaming exercises, strategic roundtables, and reciprocal scholar exchanges. Participation in key events such as the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, organised by CLAWS for the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army, will allow Australian scholars and officers to engage directly with India’s strategic community.

By embedding intellectual collaboration alongside tactical engagement, the two armies are aligning their thinking as much as their manoeuvres.

Developing the Next Generation of Commanders

Another standout initiative is the Young Officers Exchange Programme, conceived by the late General Bipin Rawat and launched in 2022. This programme embeds junior officers within each other’s formations, exposing them to different command styles, operational doctrines, and field realities early in their careers.

Over time, this creates a cadre of leaders who can instinctively work together in coalition settings — whether during a UN peacekeeping mission, a humanitarian crisis, or a deterrence deployment in a volatile theatre.

From Training Grounds to the Workshop Floor

The Army partnership is also driving industrial cooperation. Indian companies have supplied Australia with tactical ISR systems, protected mobility vehicles, and other battlefield platforms. Collaborative development between India’s Army Design Bureau and Australia’s Digger Works is under consideration, with the goal of producing affordable, combat-tested solutions suited to contemporary battlefield requirements.

This blend of operational and industrial synergy could become a model for broader Indo-Pacific defence cooperation.

An Anchor in Uncertain Waters

Lieutenant General Stuart’s visit underlines the reality that land-force collaboration is no longer a supplementary track in India–Australia defence relations — it is a core pillar. By combining realistic training, doctrinal exchange, industrial linkages, and strategic dialogue, the two armies are building a relationship that can adapt to the unpredictability of the Indo-Pacific.