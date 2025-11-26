/Counter narcotics at sea: Why India and Sri Lanka are building a two navy security partnership

When you look at the recent narcotics seizures in the Indian Ocean, a pattern begins to form. Almost every major interception involving heroin or methamphetamine has one detail in common. The vessel either departed from Pakistan’s Makran coast or followed a route known to be used by Pakistani trafficking networks. As interdictions increased, India and Sri Lanka began realising that no single navy could manage this threat alone. The Arabian Sea is too wide, the routes are too adaptive, and traffickers have grown too sophisticated.

This is how the India Sri Lanka maritime partnership evolved from routine neighbourly cooperation into a structured, intelligence driven counter narcotics arrangement. It is not loud or dramatic. It does not rely on declarations, instead, it grows through consistent operational behaviour. Joint patrols. Shared intelligence. Coordinated interceptions. Regular communication between maritime operations rooms. The partnership works because both countries face the same problem and both have decided that the only practical solution is to act together.

Southern Sri Lankan waters have become a key chokepoint in this story. Over the past two years, multiple Pakistan linked dhows have been intercepted south of Dondra Head and along the routes that lead toward Maldives and Seychelles. These vessels often carry hundreds of kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine. They are not simply passing through. They are following prearranged coordinates for delivery or transhipment. India’s presence in this space comes from two directions. One is its naval deployments under its regional security responsibilities. The other is its long history of working with Sri Lanka on maritime safety, search and rescue, and counter smuggling. The Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, and Sri Lanka’s maritime forces share information almost instantly when a suspicious vessel is spotted. The process is smooth because it has been built over years of joint exercises, coordinated patrols, and training exchanges. The cooperation has practical results. Consider the large seizures made by Sri Lanka in the southern seas. Many of those operations were supported by intelligence shared by India. The intercepted vessels often show signs of long-distance travel from the Makran coast. Their fuel capacity, storage modifications, and route behaviour match the same patterns seen in CMF Bahrain intercepts. India and Sri Lanka track these indicators and respond together.

There is another reason the partnership has grown stronger. Both countries understand that narcotics networks are not isolated criminal groups. They link into regional instability, organised crime, and in some cases extremist financing. Allowing these routes to function unchallenged would weaken the entire security environment of the Indian Ocean. By working jointly, India and Sri Lanka signal to traffickers that the southern corridor is no longer a low risk, high reward zone. India also provides capacity building to Sri Lanka. This includes training for maritime interdiction, technical support for vessel tracking, exchanges on boarding procedures, and assistance during large scale operations. Sri Lanka, in turn, contributes local knowledge, coastal awareness, and experience navigating the complex currents and fishing zones of the region. The arrangement becomes mutually reinforcing.

The partnership is not just tactical. It carries strategic significance. When smaller Indian Ocean states watch India and Sri Lanka operate together, it reassures them that regional security is being handled by countries with local stakes rather than distant powers with temporary interests. It also helps position India as a credible maritime stabiliser whose cooperation is based on shared safety rather than political leverage. For Pakistan, this growing partnership creates a problem. As long as India and Sri Lanka coordinate closely, Pakistan linked narcotics networks cannot rely on southern routes remaining unmonitored. Every interception chips away at the quiet logistics that traffickers depend upon. Every seizure deprives them of revenue. Every arrest provides intelligence that strengthens the next operation.

The cooperation also extends to broader regional frameworks. India works with Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, and the East African states on maritime domain awareness. Sri Lanka engages with many of these partners as well. Together, they create a web of oversight that makes the Indian Ocean safer for legitimate trade while shrinking the space available to criminal networks.