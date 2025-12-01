Competing by exclusion: The return of economic containment

As the world navigates rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and intensifying geopolitical tensions, a new form of economic competition is emerging—less about outproducing rivals, and more about limiting their ability to compete at all.

Sustained national prosperity rarely comes from caution. It is shaped—often messily—by risk-takers: innovators and entrepreneurs with vision, instinct, and commercial acumen, willing to make large bets under uncertainty. Their methods can be abrasive to experience in real time. But history suggests that no more reliable engine of national economic strength has yet been found than enterprise that is able to scale.

When that capacity emerges elsewhere, states often respond not only by competing harder but also by tightening access—markets, capital, and rules of participation—in effect policing rival champions. “Policing” here can be overt—through tariffs and procurement bans—or more subtle, via financial constraints, licensing obstacles, standards barriers, and selectively applied rules. The label changes; the effect is similar: market denial.

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The United States is itself a product of the scale-building phase. America’s rise was driven not merely by ideals or institutions but by builders who mobilised capital at scale and created the industrial backbone of modern life—railroads, steel, oil, finance, and manufacturing. The classic “robber baron” era produced figures such as John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, Cornelius Vanderbilt, J. P. Morgan, Andrew Mellon, and Jay Gould: controversial, sometimes ruthless, but undeniably formative in the construction of American industrial power. Many also later turned to large-scale philanthropy—endowing universities, libraries, research, museums, and foundations that helped shape American civic and educational life.

America also illustrates the familiar sequencing: societies often tolerate a period of excess while capabilities are being built, and then rein in abuse once costs become politically and socially unacceptable. The Progressive Era and Theodore Roosevelt’s trust-busting posture reflected that logic—permit industrial formation to occur, then impose anti-monopoly discipline to curb predation and restore legitimacy. The point is not to romanticise excess, but to recognise that strong systems can both enable scale and later enforce limits.

Across parts of the US political spectrum, there is a belief that the United States has lost its economic mojo. Complacency, cultural conflict, and regulatory and institutional drift are seen as taking hold just as other economies have grown faster and more ambitious. Rebuilding competitiveness is a legitimate objective. But there is a difference between renewing domestic strength and suppressing or containing foreign champions. Too often, the instinct is to treat other countries’ large firms not as competitors to out-produce and out-execute, but as threats to be suppressed or contained—through exclusion, punitive measures, or moralised criteria governments selectively apply.

The rhetoric is no longer always cloaked in virtue; it is increasingly explicit about national interest. Either way, the practical outcome is often market denial.

This is not uniquely American behaviour. The institutional mix differs across countries, but the pattern recurs: Japan rebuilt through corporate reorganisation and export drive; South Korea scaled through conglomerates aligned with national goals; China’s rise has depended heavily on firms and ecosystems able to take risks and scale rapidly. India, too, has never lacked entrepreneurs—from early industrial and trading pioneers to later builders of manufacturing, services, and national infrastructure. Many Indian entrepreneurs have also built major philanthropic institutions—supporting education, healthcare, scientific research, and cultural initiatives alongside enterprise and scale, in ways that few other countries have rivalled. Across systems, economic strength ultimately rests on human initiative and execution—plus the ability to scale.

A contemporary variant is visible in the Gulf. Over the past two decades, state-linked enterprises have built globally significant positions in logistics, ports, energy, aviation, finance, and advanced services—combining strategic direction with commercial execution to create national capability in competitive sectors. It is a reminder that the route to scale often differs across systems, but the underlying logic of power-building through enterprise is persistent.

Keynes remains useful here. He called the impulse that drives investment and innovation “animal spirits”—the spontaneous urge to act under uncertainty that no amount of planning can fully replace. When the United States is confident, it celebrates these spirits at home. When it feels anxious, it is tempted to police their emergence abroad.

For India’s leadership, the implication is straightforward: treat market access and rule-setting as instruments of competition, not neutral features of the system. When access tightens, it may be justified as principle or national interest; either way, it should be read as strategy. India’s next phase of growth—exports, manufacturing depth, infrastructure scale, and technology upgrading—will depend on entrepreneurs with judgment under uncertainty and the ability to execute at scale. As champions emerge and scale—and as existing ones grow—they are treated not only as commercial actors, but as geopolitical ones.

There is also a price to this cycle. Champion-building and winner-take-most dynamics concentrate wealth; gaps widen; those outside the growth story become resentful—fuel for political backlash. In a technological transition, that stress intensifies: productivity rises, but wage dispersion can widen and mid-skill work can be hollowed out. If this era is going to be competitive, it will also have to be governable. Governments and entrepreneurs alike will need to think beyond scale—to the institutions and policies that keep growth socially and politically sustainable.

In a world where access itself is contested, success will depend not just on the ability to compete—but on the ability to endure.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)