/AI is already reshaping entertainment, education, and politics, but are we ready?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is currently the hot topic, but do we truly understand what it is? This technology simulates human intelligence and is programmed to perform complex tasks, analyse large amounts of data, identify patterns and models at speeds that surpass human capabilities. AI is already here; we have chatbots and generative tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.

Large language models (LLMs) can process vast datasets and generate content within minutes; this technology is transforming how we consume information daily. From art to education to politics, AI's influence is vast. The real challenge with such technology lies in understanding its impact across various industries and establishing smart, tailored rules.

In the entertainment industry, whether it is Hollywood or Bollywood, AI is actively shaping content. It goes beyond scriptwriting and design; AI-generated performances are becoming increasingly mainstream. A great example of Computer-generated imagery (CGI) being used in Hollywood is Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), where CGI digitally recreated Peter Cushing's Grand Moff Tarkin, decades after the actor's death. While some viewers, like @heyjpk on Threads, praised this, "I have ZERO problem with CGI Grand Moff Tarkin…recasting would have been dumb", others criticised newer CGI edits on Disney Plus as "unbelievably bad" and jarring (@ninthhostage on X).

This raises ethical questions: Should we recreate the images and voices of deceased actors?

Similarly, AI voice cloning is gaining traction on social media platforms. On TikTok, @ghostwriter977 posted a song, "Heart On My Sleeve," featuring clones of Drake and The Weeknd. Audiences liked it, Reddit user @galaxy_rae commented, "Umm, does not feel right," highlighting the uneasy grey area AI creates in music authenticity.

"AI is like any tool—it can empower artists without access to expensive studios, but it can also be misused. AI helps demos, but cannot replace real human emotion. I would not want my voice cloned for final releases," says Musician Raj Pandit , who has worked with artists like Salim-Sulaiman and Shreya Ghoshal.

"An app created a full song in 30 seconds based on prompts. I began to cry—what happens to songwriters who study the craft of emotional composition? How do they compete with something instant?" asks Grammy-winning artist Falu (Falguni Shah) echoing similar concerns.

Currently, entertainment laws are struggling to catch up. Artists and labels are advocating for stronger policies on consent and compensation, but until clear rules are established, creators should approach AI with caution.

AI's role extends further beyond entertainment. In India, actor Amitabh Bachchan secured legal protection under copyright law to control the use of his image and voice after they were misused in scams and fake advertisements.

During India's 2024 electoral season, deepfake videos featuring celebrities and politicians like Ranveer Singh, Narendra Modi, and Rahul Gandhi circulated, spreading false messages they never promoted.

Similarly, in the U.S., AI voice cloning also made headlines. New York City Mayor Eric Adams utilised AI to communicate in multiple native languages, demonstrating an effective and inclusive approach to the technology. However, a survey I conducted reveals mixed feelings; people like the idea, but many were unsure about its authenticity and worried whether their voices would be truly heard or replaced.

Now AI's powers can be used in any industry, both as a tool and also as a weapon, given that it can accelerate misinformation faster than most fact-checkers can respond. Some governments mandate labelling AI-generated political content; however, enforcement of this is slightly behind, especially given the stakes and the scale of its influence.

In the U.S., laws like Tennessee's ELVIS Act (Ensuring Likeness, Voice, and Image Security Act of 2024) protect personal traits and likenesses. Federal bills like the NO FAKES Act and No AI FRAUD Act are proposed. India has seen court recognition of personality rights in a 2024 case protecting singer Arijit Singh's voice and likeness from unauthorized AI use. This has raised further questions: when AI replicates your voice or face, who owns your identity? Could it be considered identity theft?

AI is transforming education as well. Many Indian ed-tech companies utilize LLMs to transition from passive lectures to active learning, enabling the generation of lesson plans, quizzes, and engaging content.

Maithreya Chakravarthula, a Consumer AI Expert, warns about literacy and accountability. "It matters what materials AI was trained on and whether educators understand how it works," he said. "If professors rely on AI but cannot identify errors or biases, we risk falling into the 'black-box dilemma' where AI's inner workings are opaque. Without transparency, there is no accountability, opening doors to misinformation and unmet educational goals."

He applies a framework called CLASS: Context, Literacy, Accountability, Safety, and Sustainability to evaluate AI's use across industries. "Human nature favours ease and convenience without considering long-term effects. Education must teach people to question deeply and consistently why and how we use AI," Maithreya tells WION.

"An AI tool should admit when it does not know something. If it cannot say 'I do not know,' it is probably hallucinating," Chakravarthula concludes that the strongest safeguard is the ability to question deeply and practically.

AI's impact is profound and spans various industries, including entertainment and music, as well as politics and education. While the technology offers immense potential, it also presents complex ethical, legal and societal challenges.

Understanding this will help support the creation of tailored rules, strong education on AI literacy and transparent policies, as they are essential to tackle AI's benefits without compromising identity, creativity, or trust.