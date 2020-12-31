Year-end diary: Lessons from 2020

There is something so special about a clean slate, each and every time.

New beginnings. New promises to yourself.

During this time of the year, you cannot help but look back at the highlights - the hits and the misses.

As the curtains are drawn on yet another year and the stage is set for the next one, it is all about standing in the wings and soaking it all in. As you prepare for the next performance - you hope to do better this time. ×

Growing up, the 31st of December meant jotting down my New Year's Resolutions.

I have been keeping the tradition alive all these years.

This time, of course, things feel different.



An unprecedented year has ended. The world has seen so much loss, suffering, despair and helplessness.

2020 has taught us a lot - about life; about people around us; about ourselves.

So resolutions aside, the more important list this year is about what I am grateful for.

This year has made me realize, all the more, that things could always be a lot worse.

No words can express the gratitude I feel for the frontline workers. Those who have been risking their lives to save others; those delivering basic supplies and making sure the world does not come to a complete halt.

While the isolation has been difficult, times like these teach us the importance of being there for each other; to lend a helping hand as and when possible.

This year, for many of us, has been about going back to the basics - realizing the importance of spending time with family, their unconditional love, eating home-cooked meals and getting in touch with long-lost friends.

It's like life hit the pause button.

A collective detox period - that not only allowed us to take a step back, but also let our planet breathe easy - albeit only for a few months.

So while you draw out your resolutions and think about what you want to leave behind, don't forget to count your blessings.

Remind yourself what you are thankful for.

Just like the pandemic, those habits you want to get rid of will not end overnight.

So don't be hard on yourself.

This year has made us go through enough already.

Be kind to others and to yourself.

May you have a fulfilling 2021!

Stay safe.