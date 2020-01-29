Wion Edit: Why peace remains elusive in West Asia

International Summits, secret negotiations, UN resolutions and several failed peace plans - those words sum up the story of the Israel-Palestine peace process.

As many as three American Presidents have tried to broker peace, but all of them have failed. Donald Trump is the fourth President to try and find a resolution to what seems like an irresolvable problem.

But even before he could finish taking a victory lap with Netanyahu, critics have ripped apart his peace deal - it was deal that was dead on arrival.

The answer to that question is quite clear, none of the parties is even willing to concede an inch during the negotiations, and with each round of negotiations - America's position to influence both parties has only declined.

At the core of this dispute is a deep mistrust between Israel and Palestine. The continuous violence and conflicts between both parties have now become the status quo. Between March and November last year, Israel forces killed 189 Palestinian demonstrators.

More than five thousand were hurt by live fire. Both sides actually believe that managing the violence is a much better option than to taking a risk to negotiate peace.

Moreover, there is no viable, realistic deal that both sides would accept. Both sides claim Jerusalem as their capital. Dividing it between the two sides is tough. Jerusalem is the home to Jewish and Muslim holy sites, and growing Israeli settlements around the city will make any division hard.

Similarly, there is no agreement on where to draw the borders at the west bank. There more seven million Palestinians who want a right to return. If Israel was to absorb that, then the jews will become a minority.

And finally the security issue? For Israel, arming Palestine is a security threat - they fear Palestinians could turn hostile at any time and join hands with rivals like Iran.

Trump's negotiating tactics have only reduced the likelihood of a deal. America's decision to side with Israel has effectively pushed the Palestinians away from the negotiating table.

Under Trump, America has moved the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognised the contested Golan Heights as part of Israel. Furthermore, the US termed Israeli settlements in the west bank as legal.

The US has closed a Palestinian Mission in Washington and aid to Palestinian refugees has also been cut.

Trump offered a peace plan without consulting any Palestinian leader.

Its time for America to face the truth. In more than 25 years, it has failed to secure peace between Israel and Palestine. And Trump's deal only heightens tensions.

(Disclaimer: WION Edit is the channel's take on the big events of the world)