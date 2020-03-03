WION Edit: Sri Lanka - snap election a move to secure more power?

It's been three months since Gotabaya Rajapaksa took power in Sri Lanka. His election victory last year was clear and definitive that marked the return of one of the most dominant political dynasties in Sri Lanka.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed his brother and former President, Mahinda Rajapaksa, as the Prime Minister. The idea of a snap Parliamentary election should not come as a surprise.

Soon after his election, the Sri Lankan President had declared his intentions to call for snap polls. This seems to be a step toward consolidating more power.



WATCH: Rajapaksas eye majority in Sri Lankan Parliament

In 2015, the Sri Lankan parliament had passed a historic amendment which is called - '19A'. The law diluted many powers of the President's office.

To push their legislative agenda, the Rajapaksas need a majority in Parliament. They would contest the snap election from a position of strength.

The Rajapaksas command strong support from the majority Buddhist Sinhalese. India and the world will keep an eye on the political developments in Sri Lanka.

There will be a close watch on whether the Rajapaksas display any streak of authoritarianism, because under Mahinda Rajapaksa, Parliament had abolished the term limits for the Presidency.

The last government brought back the term limits, strengthened the office of the Prime Minister and introduced a Right to Information Act.

The same politicians, who now find themselves in the opposition, face the formidable Rajapaksas. The United National Party of the former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is struggling with an internal power struggle.

So far, the Rajapaksas are strong favourites to secure a supermajority - one that would give them sweeping powers to govern Sri Lanka.



(Disclaimer: WION Edit is the channel's take on the big events of the world)



