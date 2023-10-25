Why Israel fears Hamas tunnels

Tunnel warfare is a battlefield challenge as old as time, yet in the modern era, it continues to confound even the mightiest of military forces. Throughout history, from the Battle of Iwo Jima 70 years ago to the relentless persistence of the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War, underground tunnels have proven to be formidable obstacles.

In the Battle of Iwo Jima, American forces clashed with fierce resistance on the small island in the Pacific during World War II. The Japanese defenders had burrowed an extensive network of tunnels and underground bunkers, which became a nightmarish obstacle for the U.S. troops. The subterranean labyrinth allowed the enemy to hide, ambush, and wage a prolonged defence, defying conventional tactics and lengthening the battle.

Fast forward to the jungles of Vietnam, where Viet Cong soldiers adopted a similar strategy. They used a vast and intricate tunnel system to resist the might of the United States military during the Vietnam War. These tunnels provided not only shelter but also ingenious pathways for the guerrilla fighters to evade, attack, and disappear, making it one of the most elusive and challenging conflicts in modern warfare.

As Israel stands poised for a possible ground invasion of Gaza, a daunting obstacle looms beneath the surface, threatening to complicate an already complex and treacherous mission. This subterranean challenge is none other than the extensive network of tunnels meticulously built by the Hamas militants, turning the battleground into a nightmare for any invading force.

These tunnels, stretching hundreds of kilometres, have been referred to as the "metro." This hidden challenge has turned Gaza into a nightmarish battlefield for the Israeli military, making an already complicated mission even more treacherous as the 200 hostages are kept in these tunnels.

Over 200 hostages are believed to be hidden possibly in a labyrinth that Hamas has built beneath the enclave, even as Israeli warplanes pound the territory ahead of a threatened invasion, killing more than 5,000 Palestinians.

The extensive tunnel network is more than just a threat; it's a lifeline for Hamas. These passages allow the militant group to endure relentless bombardments, move covertly within Gaza, resupply their forces, conceal hostages, and execute surprise attacks.

These tunnels, often reinforced with concrete and reaching astonishing depths, are wired for electricity and communication, enabling Hamas to operate in the shadows, hidden from the watchful eyes above. Resourceful and tactically adept, Hamas considers itself to be a master of asymmetric warfare, where a smaller force can outsmart a numerically stronger opponent, something that could pose huge problems for Israel if it launches a ground offensive within Gaza. Remember, the Hamas know that the Israelis are coming for them and they are prepared for the guerilla warfare inside the tunnels.

To counter this subterranean challenge, Israel has specialised units, such as Yahalom, dedicated to combating underground warfare. In the past they have also deployed bunker busters, which provide a means to engage the enemy from a distance, minimising the risks to their own forces.

Now, according to a renowned US journalist, Israeli military leadership is considering inundating the underground tunnels of Hamas before launching a ground invasion into Gaza. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh has written that the Israeli leadership was even willing to sacrifice those who might currently be held hostages in these tunnels.

As Israel prepares to invade the Gaza Strip, many families of hostages seized by Hamas are pleading with the government to rein in the war effort and instead negotiate the release of their loved ones. Highlighting the appalling dilemma facing the whole country, other relatives warn that mediation could take years and say their best hope lies with the military, hoping ground forces could find the missing men, women and children before it is too late.

In the face of this unseen peril, Israel must tread carefully, for beneath the sandy soil of Gaza lies a clandestine world of danger, waiting to confront any who venture below. Tunnel warfare, a historical and persistent tactic, remains a formidable foe, an ever-evolving threat that transcends time and technology.

The decision to launch a ground invasion is now in the hands of the Israeli government, even as pressure builds from its allies over the shape and parameters of the operation.