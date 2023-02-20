Ukraine and Pakistan: Friends, enemies or frenemies?

Pakistan has reportedly sent 10,000 rockets to Ukraine for its war against Russia, while it was seeking cheap energy supplies from Moscow for itself. But don’t be surprised, this is just the tip of the iceberg. This has been going on for a while now.

Ukraine – Pakistan Alliance: Pakistan and Ukraine’s defence ties started way back in 1991 shortly after the Soviet Union was dissolved and Ukraine got its own identity. From 1991 to 2020 the two nations have had arms deals worth $1.6Bn. Pakistan has purchased 320 Ukrainian T-80UD’s which are main battle tanks and there is a further deal worth $85.6 million between the nations to repair Pakistan’s T-80 tank fleet. “We expect greater solidarity of Pakistan for Ukraine. Big potential (for Pakistan-Ukraine)” said Ukraine’s FM Dmytro Kuleba six months into the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The two nations have shared interests and count on each other for mutual gains.

What Ukraine gains from Pakistan: Pakistan recently shipped 10,000 rockets to Ukraine meant for use in Grad-multi barrel rocket launchers.

Defence firms in Eastern Europe are reaching out to Islamabad-based arms suppliers like DMI Associates. In January, a Karachi-based shipping firm named Project Shipping sent 146 containers from Pakistan Ordnance Factories. Another shipment of 50,000 defence supplies was also sent recently.

#Ukraine: The massive needs of the Ukrainian Army when it comes to artillery are being met from some unorthodox sources- Ukrainian artillerymen were spotted using 122mm HE artillery projectiles made by Pakistani Ordnance Factories (POF) 🇵🇰. pic.twitter.com/Uu8X1zT6wi — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) August 30, 2022 ×

122mm Howitzer HE-D30 artillery being used by Ukrainian forces is produced in Pakistan. the regular usage of British-style steel boxes and the LIU-4 type fuzes were clear giveaways of the Soviet-style 122mm artillery made in Pakistan ordnance factories.

Shipping Route: The shipments are being sent through two routes, essentially. The shipments are sent via Karachi port in Pak’s Sindh province, first reaching Germany via the Emden port. From there the shipment enters Poland before finally reaching Ukraine. The other route is to enter Poland directly through the Gdansk port and then to Ukraine.

What Pakistan gets from Ukraine in return: In return for its military supplies, Pakistan is expected to receive some assistance to upgrade its Mi-17 helicopters from Ukraine.

Pakistan’s aid to Ukraine is also being seen as a way of standing alongside the US and of course, Pakistan gains from the US in the process as well.

Just to refresh your memory, Pakistan received a hefty maintenance package from the US worth 450 million dollars for its F-16s.

Any deal with the US will clearly hamper any possible deals with Russia and Pakistan’s negotiations to get cheaper oil from Russia have not lead anywhere...so far.

The India factor: Another bonding factor for the two nations is their sentiments towards India.

Ukraine’s senior lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko recently urged the U.S. to impose sanctions on India if it doesn’t stop buying Russian oil. Once bitten, twice shy – who would know better than the U.S. that India will not succumb to such threats so it dismissed Ukraine’s plea straight away saying India is its partner.

Even In the past, Ukraine condemned India at the UNSC when India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998.

So, like a double agent in spy thrillers, Pakistan is avoiding taking sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and also attempting to purchase oil from Russia at discounted rates. Do you think Russia will provide discounted oil to Pakistan while Pakistan sends rockets to Ukraine to use against Russia?

