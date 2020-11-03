The problem with Champagne Socialism

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to US Congress is back in news. Blame magazine's expensive photoshoot in which the 31-year-old donned luxury clothing worth thousands of dollars raising several eyebrows. For someone who calls herself a 'Democratic Socialist', critics are questioning if AOC photoshoot is just another example of 'Champagne Socialism'?

Affectionately known as AOC, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is Vanity Fair's latest cover star but on social media she is being called a hypocrite. The reason? A white silk suit from Aliette, an expensive polka dot Wales Bonner dress, a black suit worth USD 3000. She got to keep this one and a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels.

This may sound like a billionaire's bridal trousseau but we are still discussing AOC's designer wear for the Vanity Fair cover shoot. For those unaware, the total cost of her outfits is more than USD 14,000.

AOC's high-end attire is shocking especially for a Congresswoman bidding for re-election from the Bronx, the poorest Congressional District in the US. The reason why Ocasio Cortez has opened a Pandora's Box is because she calls herself a 'Democratic Socialist'.

The philosophy of Democratic Socialism is rooted in a socially owned economy. One that does not address inequality by dressing in luxury brands or accepting designer gifts worth USD 3000. And perhaps this is exactly what champagne socialism is, that is, self-identified socialists leading lavish lifestyles.



But AOC is not the only champagne socialist in the world. Several socialist and Marxist leaders have led preppy lifestyles. Their way of life contradicts their political assertions. History bears testimony to Fidel Castro, the leader of the Cuban Revolution who overthrew Fulgencio Batista in 1959 to establish the equilibrium between the rich and the poor.

On the country, Castro ended up becoming a dictator famous for his love of luxury watches. Castro was so fond of the Rolex that he wore two on the same wrist. He even gifted one to his contemporary revolutionary Che Guevara. In fact, Castro's commie friend was ofteN spotted showing off his submariner.

Venezuela's socialist government is also accused of hypocrisy. At a time when Venezuelans are struggling to feed themselves, President Nicolas Maduro's flashy living and dirty money has become an open secret. Be it money acquired through drug-trafficking of tons of Cocaine, illicit gold and iron mining, Maduro government is using socialism merely to cling on to power. Fraudulent oil sales, corrupt currency trading and cuts based on food and medicine imports are corrupt practices of a government that only calls itself socialist but in reality is a gang of criminals.

Similar is the story of Russian President, Vladimir Putin. The 68-year-old's flamboyant lifestyle is a shocker, to say the least for a former KGB spy residing in a country historically based on Communism. He owns a palace on the Black Sea coast, a yacht worth over USD 345,000,000 and is a part-owner of the famous gas company Gazprom. Putin's lOve for wealth and expensive hobbies is no secret.

Also, the list of champagne socialists is a tad bit incomplete without the name of Jeremy Corbyn. The former leader of UK's Labour Party claims to be on the side of the workers but in reality, is an elite. His annual earnings of 2019 amounted to 142,000 pounds, something that got critics questioning his sanctimony. Going by Spears Magazines, Jeremy Corbyn's net worth stands at 3 million pounds. The magazine also reports that the British politician has claimed over 3 million pounds from the state over the last thirty years - that by the way is 1.5 million pounds more than a normal MP. The bitter irony is that Corbyn has consistently tom-tommed about leading a frugal lifestyle.

As leaders who are trusted by the masses, it is not only a betrayal but it's also disappointing to see them do the very things they so fiercely oppose. If only politicians could practice what they preach.