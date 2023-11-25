The Indian football has team been on the rise in recent years as the nation continues to grow with the biggest sport in the world. A nation devoted to cricket has seen a meteoric rise in football in recent years with young stars making their name in the national leagues. While top metro cities continue to take the spotlight for big cricketing names, far from the mainland, Northeast India is writing its own story in football as a chunk of the next generation is taking lessons in states like Mizoram and Manipur.

Rise of Indian football

Currently, players like Bipin Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Lalengmawia have made their name on the national side’s map as they continue to impress. Clubs like NorthEast United, Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and others have been dominated by this junket of Northeast stars. The league development system has been a major contributor with mentoring and scouting done from a very young age.

As things stand, multiple players from Northeastern states are applying their trade in the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League. The rich history of the state can also be underlined by the success story of Aizwal FC who played in the playoff rounds of the AFC Champions League most recently. According to numbers, more than 25 percent of the footballers in the ISL come from the Northeast which shows the rising dominance.

Recently Chhangte, born in Mizoram was applying his trade against Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League for Mumbai City FC which has increased the popularity and reach of the state on the global level.

What makes the region special?

Recruiting young players at a young age and nurturing them in metro cities with the use of advanced training facilities has become a trend. Currently, the majority of the Indian football youngsters are coming through the academies of Northeast India with Mizoram and Manipur being the top contributors. Children are taught to play football at as young age as five and are scouted for further development.

Naupang League lays the foundation

Naupang League’s rise in recent years has been a major factor in helping the kids develop big time and provide a platform. The eight-month-long football league aims at developing grassroots football in the region of Mizoram. The league‘s latest season started in September across four districts of Mizoram - Aizawl, Champhai, Kolasib and Lunglei, after a successful inaugural season.

The age group competition aims at the sustainable development of players at a very young age. What makes it interesting is its age category of U6, U8, U10, U12, and U14. The engagement of the U-6 participants has increased with more activities planned during the match days other than organised matches. In addition, emerging talent sessions have also helped the growth of the league – which are dedicated sessions for children who show good potential and talent.