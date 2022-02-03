Oops, she did it again! Whoopi Goldberg puts her foot in her mouth with holocaust remarks

Whoopi Goldberg who gave a rousing performance in Steven Spielberg’s 'The Color Purple' is currently turning a dark shade of crimson as the world slams her for her highly inappropriate comments on the Nazi holocaust.

Just for the record , in her show 'The View' Whoopi(real name Caryn Elen Johnson) said—and I quote with much rolling of the eyeballs—“If you're going to do this, then let's be truthful about it, because the Holocaust isn't about race…It's not about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man. That's what it's about…The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let's talk about it for what it is — it's how people treat each other. It's a problem. It doesn't matter if you're Black or white because of Black, white, Jews — everybody."

ABC News responded quickly with a two-week suspension. Which is like telling Trump to say sorry for his “I think Islam hates us,” comment.

You can’t be in a position of such supreme power—be it in the White House, the Lok Sabha or ABC—and get away with making comments against humanity. In India, every day the haters crowd religiously on new channels and get away with the most hateful rhetoric. Nobody suspends the hate-mongers for even a day.

Seen in this perspective, at least Whoopi was pulled up, and never mind it is like a child being reprimanded for putting her hand in her nose in public. The worst thing that Whoopi did to her career was to abandon acting and take to another kind of acting: as a know-all news anchor on ABC’s popular morning-time show 'The View' where she shares brainstorming space with news anchors who know their politics thoroughly.

Goldberg doesn’t. She is ill-informed, and to make it worse, an ill-informed Democrat who promotes President Biden’s cause in every way possible. I have been watching Whoopi on the show since 2007. She has embarrassed herself and ABC repeatedly: she supported filmmaker Roman Polanski even after he admitted to having sex with a minor; she even defended alleged paedophile Bing Cosby initially…there are numerous instances of her inexcusable gaffe that ABC overlooked because she has a huge following. Even this time Goldberg would have gotten away with her dimness had the powerful Jewish lobby not protested.

So two weeks of suspension it is. I think Whoopi should take this time to do some serious introspecting: does she really want to continue as a news anchor when she is clearly out of her depth here? Why doesn’t she return to where she belongs? Not just The Color Purple, Whoopi Goldberg’s performance in 'Jumpin’ Jack Flash', 'Clara’s Heart', 'Ghost', 'The Long Walk Home', 'Sister Act' and so many other films was a treat.

Why not go back to where she belongs and start again?

