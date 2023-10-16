'No more Gaza' is an unfair war cry in face of a traumatic event

My recent chat with an angry resident of Jaffa in southern Tel Aviv made me want to write this piece. I am not going to downplay the human cost and deep-seated anger many Israelis feel in the wake of the October 7 terror attack by Hamas on Israel.

While the emotions of the residents were undeniably raw and understandable, it is also crucial to approach the situation from a more nuanced perspective.

Beyond the sudden outburst of shock, anger, despair, and calls for revenge, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a complex issue with deep historical roots and multiple points of view.

The resident I spoke with told me that "Hamas only wants death".

It is reasonably fair to say so. The European Union and the US have already designated the Palestinian organisation as a terrorist group.

However, Hamas does not capture the entire spectrum of Palestinian sentiment.

While Hamas has been involved in acts of terrorism, one should not forget that not all Palestinians support their actions.

Conflating the actions of one group with an entire community of innocent civilians is not only unfair but also counterproductive in the pursuit of peace.

The situation in the Gaza Strip is not black and white.

Also Read | Explained: Gaza Strip and the struggle for survival for millions of its residents

The ongoing conflict has caused immense suffering on both sides, with innocent civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.

The tragedy of the loss of life must be acknowledged on all fronts, rather than resorting to divisive rhetoric that Gaza must be demolished.

IDF has asked the 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south. The hospitals there also received the order.

It is not unjust to raise questions to Israel about what it is setting out to do with the Palestinian civilians, whose chances of seeing another sunrise are bleak.

Many Israelis are calling for a decisive military response to the trauma they have experienced.

However, the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has shown that a military solution is not a lasting one.

It often leads to a cycle of violence and further deepens the rift between the parties involved.

The notion that "there will be no more Gaza" is a stark and uncompromising statement.

While there may be legitimate security concerns that Israel needs to address, it is imperative that the rights and well-being of the Palestinian people in Gaza are also taken into consideration.

A comprehensive and sustainable solution to the conflict should involve dialogue, diplomacy, and a commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Mind you, I am talking about the co-existence of Israel with Palestinians, not Hamas.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a matter of international concern.

While it's crucial to acknowledge the frustration that Israelis are feeling, it's equally vital to approach the issue with a focus on empathy, dialogue, and a long-term commitment to peace for all parties involved.

Watch | Israel-Palestine War: Gaza civilians struggle as water runs out at UN shelters × The complexities of the conflict demand a more nuanced and compassionate approach to prevent further suffering and loss of life on both sides.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.) WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×