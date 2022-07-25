It is okay to read pre-owned books, okay?

Whether it is an ebook or a physical copy or an audiobook, I am an adherent rooter of reading secondhand. I wish I could tell each and every reader individually that there is nothing belittling about reading a pre-owned book.

Firstly, not everybody can afford all the books they desire to read. For avid readers who read almost every day and finish hundreds of books, purchasing them all is a mammoth expenditure. For anyone whose income is contributing to the family's expenses, buying books frequently is not an appreciable idea. Well, if you think you can afford all the books you want to read, this shouldn't matter. But for those who have to think twice before spending on books, there are options like buying on discount from a book fair or thrift store, buying secondhand books at lower prices or borrowing from a friend. If your friend is reading from apps like Kindle (ebooks) or Storytel (audiobooks), you may share their account. It would, at the most, cost half of the actual price. If your friend has a physical copy, taking it from them and returning after reading is the best idea. If they don't ask you to return, double bounty. In other words, try to look for options other than buying the books that are going to dent your budget. As Hermione Granger aka Emma Watson said, you have a family to feed; not a community to impress.

Secondly, we often have a space crunch owing to all the surprise book shopping sprees we go on. It isn't uncommon for a reader's room to be brimming with books alongside some cartons and packages untouched. In that case, sharing finished books with someone can be benign to the giver and taker both. I agree that some books have stuck with you like velcro dogs, especially if you who are maintaining a library. But what about the ones that aren't?

When it comes to ebooks and audiobooks, internet is aflood with websites giving you discounts and even free books. So before buying a book, make sure you've surfed the internet archives and the 'free' section of Kindle, Juggernaut, Airtel Books and the likes thoroughly. Once you've decided to buy, you can look for any ongoing offers or special deals to get you a better price. Almost every book blogger I follow has spoken about sites that have free or discounted ebooks.

I have a funny experience with sharing ebooks. Not too long ago, I was sharing a Kindle account with a friend. We were both simultaneously reading a book, had the habit of highlighting new words and putting bookmarks. Many a time, I would feel like highlighting something to find it already gleaming. Or they would note a word to search for its meaning later and I would write it there if I knew. Thanks to the personalised bookmarks and various colours of highlighting and annotation available, it was all hassle-free. One major concern I have noticed among readers, with respect to secondhand books is, they may have already been annotated. The previous reader may have done anything ranging from dog-earing pages to writing meanings to highlighting important scenes. If they were rapt in the book, they may have written their opinions too. I saw books like this and was only glad to know what another reader felt while reading this. It didn't, in any way, affect my own opinion on what I was reading. What it could do at the most was, offer me another perspective of the same book. Unless the book is entirely battered with scribbling and you can't identify words anymore, it shouldn't be a hindrance.

Another strong reason is the joy of giving. You can always give your books to someone who is earnest to read but cannot afford or someone who isn't finding the version of the book you have. This applies more in case of books that aren't easily available at the given point of time. If you want to diversify from the bestsellers and newsmakers to throw light on some underrated gems, sharing a friend's books is always great.

Now to the big question. Why aren't we talking about libraries anymore? Aren't they cool now? If yes, why is reading books and returning them not cool? If you have a library nearby, visit it and get amazed at how many books you are yet to discover. Make libraries as cool as cafes again. Maybe I am exaggerating but seriously, why don't we rent books? If I have convinced you already, please remember to return the books on time and unscathed. Many students depend on libraries instead of buying multiple textbooks and reference notes. Personally, I suggest libraries for those researching on a particular subject or those looking for rare books. I use the internet libraries (digital libraries) as they have collections of books, research papers, etc. on topics of my interest.

“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one," said George R R Martin. So read from wherever you get. Don't let anyone steal the joy of reading from you by judging your choice of where to buy and how to read.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE -