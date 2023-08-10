ISRO releases majestic images of Earth and Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3

Ahead of the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 landing, scheduled to take place later this month, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday (August 10) shared a set of fresh images of the Moon and Earth captured by the lunar spacecraft.

One of the first images has been taken on July 14 when the mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, located in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The first image shows Earth as viewed by the Lander Image Camera.

The second image, captured by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) showed the craters Aristarchus, Eddington and Pythagoras along with one of the dark plains on the lunar surface Oceanus Procellarum.

Netizens applaud the pictures

"No Matter how far we venture into otherworldly realms, the allure of Earth's beauty remains unparalleled..," posted one while another added, "We've been waiting for this. Image of Earth from Lander and Moon. #ISRO #Chandrayaan3. Perhaps we were a bit too eager in our demands for photos from @isro. Proud to be witnessing this."

"Sending all my positive energy and heartfelt wishes to the incredible team behind Chandrayaan 3! You are true pioneers, and I believe in your courage and determination to achieve great things. Reach for the stars!," posted another.

ISRO chairman confident about landing

ISRO Chairman Dr S Somnath has assured that the Vikram lander will be able to make a soft landing on the Moon's surface, come August 23. He added that the landing is certain even if all the sensors and two of its engines do not work. The Vikram lander is expected to descend on the moon on August 23.

"If everything fails, if all the sensors fail, nothing works, still it (Vikram) will make a landing. That's how it has been designed -- provided that the propulsion system works well," Somnath told PTI.

Somnath said the mission's most critical phase will be the orbit determination process when the spacecraft starts moving closer to the moon from the 100 km circular orbit.

"Up to 100 km we do not see any difficulty. The issues are only an estimation of the position of the lander accurately from Earth. This measurement is a very critical measurement, we call it the orbit determination process. If it is correct, the rest of the process can be done."

