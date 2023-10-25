Israel gives final warning: Leave or be treated as terrorists

The government of Israel has warned the people living in the north of Gaza to move to the south or risk being seen as ‘terrorists’. Since Sunni Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007 the Middle East has been sitting on a political volcano.

For decades they have been brainwashing and preparing populations they hold politically ransom for one agenda: the annihilation of the state of Israel and the genocide of the Jewish population.

What the world witnessed on October 7, 2023, was conducted as a surprise attack. The question, however, is why Hamas chose the month of October when Israel was celebrating the 50th anniversary of their victory in the Yom Kippur War (October 6-25); the fourth Arab-Israel war of 1973.

Why was such a brutal attack conducted against Israel when it was breaking peace deals in the Middle East left, right and centre?

It was former US President Jimmy Carter who managed to broker a peace agreement titled ‘Framework for Peace in the Middle East’ known as the Camp David Accord between Egypt, and Israel on September 17, 1978.

On October 26, 1993, Israel accomplished a peace deal with Jordan and signed the ‘Jordan-Israel peace Treaty’ thereby extending peace to a second Arab country.

Any further breakthrough would have to wait until 2020 before Israel could agree for another Arab country to join Israel’s enterprise to establish peace in the region. This time it was the Persian Gulf nation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that signed the ‘Abraham Accord’.

Another Arab nation, Bahrain, followed the UAE by signing a peace deal with Israel, which then led to the normalisation of relations between Morocco and Israel.

By February 2023 Sudan also had made peace with Israel by officially founding diplomatic relations with the State of Israel.

In recent months, expectations that Saudi Arabia and Israel were at the ‘cusp’ of making a peace deal and establishing full diplomatic relations began to show signs of a possible diplomatic paradigm shift in Middle East politics.

The bottom line is that if Saudi Arabia establishes full trade and diplomatic relations with the State of Israel then many Sunni Muslim states are bound to follow suit.

In a speech delivered to the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, 2023, the prime minister of Israel Benyamin Netanyahu said the following, “I believe that we are at the cusp of an even more dramatic breakthrough: a historic peace with Saudi Arabia.”

But then there is another aspect that needs our attention while considering the purpose of Hamas’s genocidal attack on October 7.

The G-20 (September 2023) summit held in New Delhi India witnessed Saudi Arabia and Israel joining hands with India in an endeavour to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) connecting Asia, the Middle East and Europe thereby creating a new economic passage.

Since its inception on May 14, 1948, the State of Israel has set itself the primary goal to bring peace in a post-colonial, poor and war-torn Middle East.

Therefore, it is safe to conclude that the surprise attack conducted on October 7 on the sovereign State of Israel by Hamas has nothing to do with the desire to establish a Palestinian state alongside Israel but everything to do with sabotaging the efforts to bring peace and prosperity to the region.

Who is benefiting from the violence of Hamas? What purpose does war in the Middle East and West Asia serve?

Firstly, it serves the purpose of bringing peace efforts between Israel and Saudi Arabia to an abrupt halt.

Secondly, it benefits China. The IMEC is now in jeopardy leaving the Middle East vulnerable to the Chinese economic expansionist project called the Belt and Road Initiative.

Watch | Israel-Palestine War: Holocaust survivors struggle with Israel war × The ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI) of China which is a maritime Silk Road project connecting China, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe is in actuality designed to trick poor Asian, African and Middle Eastern countries into the Chinese debt trap and usurping their ports and strategic locations with the sole purpose of hegemonising trade routes.

An alternate shipping route will be created if IMEC is established connecting Mumbai and Gujarat with UAE while a rail network will connect UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan with the port of Haifa in Israel therefore reaching the shores of the Mediterranean sea and from there onward to Europe.

Turkey was the first country to oppose this ambitious plan. Why?

Because, Erdogan proposes an alternate route called the ‘Iraq Development Project’ that would connect the Persian Gulf with Europe through a network of railways, highways, and via ports in the UAE, Qatar, and Iraq.

Another Persian Gulf country that is hybrid in its opposition to IMEC is Iran. It is proposing an economic connectivity route for countries bordering the Caspian Sea.

On October 6, during the Second Caspian Sea Forum held in Moscow, Iranian first vice president Mohammed Mokhber came up with the idea of a ‘Green Corridor’ with simplified customs procedures.

Another country with an empire-building desire is Russia. Its government proposes that Russia, Iran, and Azerbaijan work on a joint project that would use the Caspian Sea as a trading outpost for markets in Europe and beyond. This economic corridor would include Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, which are oil and gas-rich countries.

2008 saw the period of economic growth, credited to the age of globalisation, coming to an abrupt end. The reorganisation of markets in a post-globalisation era led to protectionism.

After undergoing a painful post-2008 protectionist economic period now we have a world that is once again trying to evolve toward a free, open, and integrated global economy by strengthening regional trade alliances for which expansion of spheres of political influence is crucial.

Today, the reorganisation of new economic alliances is manifesting itself through regional wars, be it Ukraine or the Middle East. These conflicts are in fact the birth pangs of a new world order that has yet to be born.

The main challenge, we as global citizens face, is how to make the transition from (national) protectionism towards regional and finally global economic integration, a peaceful process.

One thing seems to be certain.

In order to make the world a better place, evil regimes such as the one harbouring in Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China and their proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, and various others need to be brought down.

As Hamas revealed its evil intentions against innocent civilians in the cities and towns of Ofakim, Sderot, Yad Mordechai, Kfar Aza, Yated and Kissufim killing hundreds of innocent civilians including women and children, burning them alive, beheading them as well as taking 200 of Israeli men and women and foreign nationals hostage, the world cannot remain a silent spectator.

The time has come when once and for all the menace of Islamic Jihadi terrorism has to be flushed out of Gaza and the rest of the Middle East. And that is the sole purpose of Israeli defence forces’ decision to launch a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

In order to have minimum civilian causalities Israel is asking the population of northern Gaza to move to the southern part. If Hamas does not allow this to happen and uses the civilian population as human shields it will only add to the gruesome war crimes Hamas has been inflicting upon the people of both Israel and Gaza.