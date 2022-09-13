Information warfare against India - the China angle

The Internet has brought a paradigm shift in information warfare (IW) that considers information not only as a target but also as a tool to conduct overt and covert operations. Having taken a giant leap in cyber technology over other global players, including from US and West, Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE, amongst others, pose a big cyber threat to the world, including the Indo-Pacific region. As a counter-measure to China’s IW, India’s ban on 54 Chinese apps in June 2020, followed by more bans in August 2020 and February 2022, testifies that India cannot remain a spectator and belittle the threat, in the backdrop of imperialistic designs of China in the region.



China’s advancement in technology and skill development in the realm of the cyberworld has global implications, amid the ongoing Sino-US power struggle for positioning itself as the most influential global power.

Information Warfare is now a key ingredient in China’s commercial and military strategy formulation. The Chinese IW strategy known as ‘Integrated Network Electronic Warfare (EINW)’, comprises various elements of electronic warfare and network-centric warfare techniques to deter and disrupt the capabilities of the enemy by targeting their information system and collecting sensitive information through cyber espionage.



Notably, China has established a big global digital infrastructure, facilitating its control and monitoring of all social platforms. Over 300 Chinese diplomats in 120 countries across the world, with equivalent to more than 500 official accounts, maintain their presence on social networks like Twitter and Facebook. Further, China has made agreements with social media influencers across the world, including India to push its narrative on sensitive issues.

Over the years, India has been witnessing a growth in cyber-attacks reportedly by China-sponsored hackers, targeting both government and public domain in India, ranging from the first recorded cyber-attack (June 1998) on the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre computers to repeated violations of the Indian power sector and other such sectors. As per Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), India in 2021, faced 1,402,809 cyber security incidents as against 1,158,208 incidents in 2020. Further, there was a 51-per cent increase in ransomware incidents between 2021 and the first half of 2022.



Significantly, Chinese cyber-attacks have been in sync with internal developments in India as evident by the fact that about 80,000 cyber-attacks followed after the demonetisation of banknotes in November 2016, while more than 40,000 cyber-attacks followed Sino-India clashes in Galwan, aimed at stealing sensitive information.

In May 2017, India's fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30 crashed on the India-China border. An investigation by the Indian Air Force revealed that the cause of the crash was a cyber-attack when the plane was airborne.

Indian agencies NTRO and military intelligence attributed the attack to Chinese PLA’s media wing to avenge the construction of road by India in the Doklam region, perceived by China as its own territory.



India, the emerging global political and economic power, needs to safeguard its interest amid growing Chinese ambitions to control world trade, strategic affairs as well as information sector to project its better image. China’s hidden agenda to belittle Indian efforts/vaccines to fight the Covid pandemic is an example of Chinese IW against India.

China’s mouthpiece ‘Global Times’ has been reporting the so-called failure of the Indian government to effectively tackle the pandemic and spreading fake news that in order to divert attention from Covid, India may stimulate nationalist sentiments and provoke China and Pakistan on borders.

Following the announcement (April 2020) of new FDI rules by India, the areas witnessing a spurt in the attack by Chinese hackers were focused at ascertaining the changes in Indian policies in manufacturing, export, import and other policy frameworks, which were born on Chinese interests. IT ministry has attributed such attacks to 'Stone Panda', a Chinese threat actor group, linked to the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) entities in Guangzhou.

In 2010, China succeeded in compromising Indian communication satellite INSAT-4B by using the ‘Stuxnet worm’, which led to disruption in TV signals, across the country. Subsequently, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) was created by the Indian government to safeguard future breaches in the information sphere.

In 2013, Chinese hackers stole several files from the DRDO computers and diverted them to Guangdong Province-based server in China. Additionally, Chinese cyber operations also targeted the Indian Space Research Organisation, BSNL and other Public sector undertakings, including health, consumer industries and banking/financial entities.

India has been calling upon the UN to develop norms for responsible state behaviour in cyberspace and a common understanding on cyber-attacks/sovereignty.

India’s vulnerability to cyber-attacks, primarily, has its roots to lack of governmental control, in line with, the constitutional right of freedom of expression, overflow of information, be it in internet or media/social platforms. In contrast, China enjoys full control over the flow of information. In this scenario, India, in order to protect its cyber-space from information warfare, needs to maintain a proper balance between democratic principles and national security.

