India need not be defensive about sourcing its energy security

The ongoing war in Ukraine has brought to the fore many fault lines in a largely western-oriented international order, most of which although known for many years, were kept safely tucked away in the background, lest it threatens its very foundation. Some of such major issues highlighted in this conflict are; viability of international trade system which is largely based on dollar exchange rates, energy trade and energy security, how to counter a major nuclear weapons power like Russia when it ‘invades’ a sovereign nation and perhaps the most important, legitimacy and effectiveness of the UN. There could be many more issues that may follow once the war is over and the dust settles down.

Western Sanctions on Russia and India’s Position

The western nations are still grappling with the war which is now in its third month and the current western strategy largely focusses on three major strands; isolating Russia, severe economic sanctions against Russia and military support to Ukraine. From day one, the US and EU have tried to rally the world against Russia, calling for unity and support in a manner reminiscent of President Bush’s call to the world after the 9/11 stating, “Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists”. While the US, UK, EU, Japan, Canada, Australia etc have joined ranks against Russia, there are many others who have either refused to join or are watching from the side-lines. Where does India stand among all this?

Right from the start of war, the West has constantly pressured India to join it in condemnation of Russia and to stop trade, especially oil trade with Russia. The fact that Indian oil companies bought around 3 million barrels of oil from Russia at discounted rates after the start of ‘special military operations’ has been highlighted more than once to the Indian establishment by almost all western powers. Dr S Jaishankar, the Minister for External Affairs has repeatedly defended the oil purchases by Indian oil companies as also the oil trade with Russia which is a mere 2 percent of India’s overall oil imports.

Hitting out at constant criticism and perhaps showing a mirror to the West, while addressing a joint news conference after the conclusion of the 2+2 Dialogue with the US on 12th April, he stated “We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect looking at the figures, probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon”.

Earlier, the US Deputy NSA, Daleep Singh courted severe criticism and backlash from India when, during his recent visit to India, he stated that the US won’t like to see a “rapid acceleration of India’s imports from Russia as it relates to energy or any other exports. He warned that there will be “consequences” for countries, including India. Stepping in perhaps for damage control, the US Secretary of State Blinken had to acknowledge that India "has to make its own decisions about how it approaches this challenge" and that "India's relationship with Russia has developed over decades at a time when the United States was not able to be a partner to India". Other nations have been more cautious in their approach towards India.

Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrel stated that ‘Australia understands India’s position’ whereas UK Foreign Secretary Truss during her India visit stated that ‘UK respected India’s decision, India is a sovereign nation and UK is not going to tell India what to do’.

The Western Hypocrisy

The recently held Raisina Dialogue at New Delhi provided an opportunity as well as deep insight into the current thought process of India’s foreign policy. At a session, Dr Jaishankar retorted the West when asked about India’s ties with Russia and the war in Ukraine, stating, “when rules-based order was under challenge in Asia, the advice we got from Europe was- do more trade. At least we are not giving you that advice. We should find a way of returning to diplomacy and dialogue”, calling out the hypocrisy of the West and India’s sovereign right to do what considers is right in its national interests.

On the issue of oil trade with Russia, a report published in the Times of India on 29th April, based on research done by a think-tank ‘Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air’, highlighted a remarkable fact. It highlighted how, despite the sanctions imposed by the West since February, Germany was still the top importer from Russia and the US too imported oil more than India, which was at the bottom, at 12th position! Add to that is a recent admission by the EU itself that it cannot cut oil imports by Russia totally and will do it in a phased manner.

In fact, after protests by Hungary and Slovakia, media reports suggest that the EU could grant exemption to these two countries from the ban on oil import from Russia. Germany, which is one of the largest importers of natural gas from Russia, too initially expressed its inability to cut off imports from Russia. There are also reports of some oil companies in EU nations (Italy?) which have already opened Rouble accounts in Russian banks to keep importing gas and oil from Russia. Hungary and Belarus seem to have broken ranks with the EU and have reportedly stated that they may continue trade with Russia.

Amongst all this, an interesting question can come up for debate too. What if the war had started at the peak of winters and not on 24th February? Could Europe have been bold enough then to turn off its heating in order to ban Russian gas immediately?

As pointed out earlier, this war has exposed many hypocrisies, especially of the West. When questions are asked about Russia’s war in Ukraine, one may also go back into history and seek accountability on how the Western coalition could launch war in Iraq in 2003 on a threat of WMD, which never existed! How and under what grounds could the Western coalition have suddenly abandoned Afghanistan in August 2021 leading to complete mayhem, a humanitarian disaster and the return of Taliban? What about the only instance of nuclear bombing of a nation, Japan in 1945?

India and its Energy Security

If there is one thing that has emerged for India from the war in Ukraine, it is India’s assertiveness and confidence while dealing with tough foreign policy issues. India is no longer in the game of ‘appeasement’ or ‘toeing the line’ and nations of the world are watching this with interest, some with concern too. Energy security is critical to India’s security as it imports 80 percent of its energy needs. It is therefore India’s sovereign right to source from friendly countries of its choice and in quantity of its choice. India may import three or thirty million barrels from Russia or elsewhere, without any need of approval from others, who themselves cannot stand scrutiny to their own words. India therefore has clearly no need to defend its sourcing of energy security. In fact, if anything, India could consider restarting energy imports from Iran, with the Iran nuclear deal headed nowhere in the current deadlock, but that could be a debate for another day.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE