How to make 'Bhavya Bharat' dream a reality

Namaskaram. In the life of a nation, seventy-five years of independence is not too much time. The important thing to take into consideration is where we were and where we are today. In 1947 when India attained its independence, the average life expectancy of an Indian was twenty-eight years. Today it is seventy plus years. This is a phenomenal achievement, and this is what nation building means – that people are living longer and living better.

So Amrit is definitely beginning to flow. The only problem is it is not getting to every citizen in the country. The prosperity and wellbeing we have achieved through successful businesses, successful education system and successful scientific enterprise have touched and transformed hundreds and millions of lives. But still there are many unfortunate citizens who have not been touched by this. Right now, our endeavour should be towards this. If this needs to happen, of course, the governments have the basic responsibility; but the responsibility is also upon every citizen to ensure that the wellbeing that a large segment of India is beginning to taste happens to every citizen.

In this direction there are many things to be done. One of the most fundamental things is to ensure that we have food security. From famine conditions of the ‘50s, we have come to a place where we are producing food for the entire population of 1.3 billion people. We not only have full-scale food security in the country, we are also able to export foods and contribute to other nations which are troubled. But in this process, we have caused much damage to the environment, severe damage to the soils. It is very important to address this if we want to create a Bhavya Bharat which lasts for a long time, as a not only a wonderful nation to live in but also as a true light or beacon to the rest of the world.

We can bring wellbeing not only to Bharat but to the whole world, because we have the necessary capabilities, the knowledge and, above all, a fantastic cultural foundation which no other nation can boast of.

So here we are at seventy-five years of independence. This is a time when the citizens of this nation – such a diverse population – must get together as one and make the dream of Bhavya Bharat into a reality. Let us make it happen.

Ranked amongst the fifty most influential people in India, Sadhguru is a Yogi, mystic, visionary and a New York Times bestselling author. Sadhguru has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India in 2017, the highest annual civilian award, accorded for exceptional and distinguished service. He is also the founder of the world's largest people's movement, Conscious Planet – Save Soil, which has touched over 3.9 billion people.

