How the West enables Israel's collective punishment

In the heart of Gaza's ruins, where the wails of the wounded echo, and desperate pleas for help reverberate. Amidst the deafening roar of Israeli bombs raining down on Gaza, a faint whisper echoes from the Western halls of power – a hollow promise of aid and relief.

As the holy month of Ramadan dawns, the cries of the wounded and the desperate pleas for help pierce through the rubble-strewn streets of the besieged enclave. Famine, that grim spectre of human suffering, now looms large. For Gazans, hunger is becoming a bigger threat than the incessant bombing by the Israeli troops. But the West continues to do lip service and portray a holier-than-thou image.

West's response reads like a twisted symphony of political expediency, draped in the cloak of hollow gestures. As Israel continues its relentless bombardment, the Western powers extend a feeble Band-Aid to a gaping bullet wound, perpetuating a shameful charade that places geopolitical calculations above the cries of the suffering.

The United States, a key player in this macabre theatre, is making all the right noises. President Joe Biden is making bold statements, urging Israel to pay heed to the humanitarian crisis in the besieged strip. But Bibi (Benjamin Netanyahu) isn't listening to Biden. The U.S. President in a hot mic moment said he told Netanyahu that the two of them were headed for a "come to Jesus" meeting. Behind the hyperbole, the fact is that the U.S. is accused of fanning the flames by providing military support and diplomatic cover to Israel.

Israel despite international pleas to help Israel is only allowing a trickle of aid to enter the enclave where 2.3 million people are desperate for food and other necessities. Well, the aid can enter the Gaza Strip from the existing crossings, namely Kerem Shalom and Rafah from Egypt. But Israel is blocking these gateways. All it would need is a strong phone call from the Oval Office to make Israel open the gates and let the hundreds of trucks enter.

Amid UN warnings of famine among the territory's 2.3 million people the West decided to use the skies to show their concern. Multiple planes are dropping aid. Huge packages promising to contain food are dropping via parachute. On the land, desperate Gazans are running to get a morsel of food. But on Friday, 5 people were killed when aid packages crash-landed. The U.S. was quick to state that it wasn't an American plane that dropped the 'killer' aid.

Now taking the hypocrisy to another level, the Western leaders decided to look at the map of Gaza and realised that there is an open sea on one side. Voila, the European leaders, are working on a plan to open a maritime corridor and temporary pontoon bridge to send aid to the desperate Gazans. A pitiful attempt at placating the conscience, all the while Israel maintains an iron grip over Gaza's maritime territory. The West possesses the means to force Israel's hand, but instead, it chooses the path of least resistance – a circuitous sea route that conveniently absolves Israel of responsibility.

This is not charity; this is a diplomatic charade. The West, far from a mere bystander, is an active accomplice in the suffering of the Palestinian people. The illegal blockade imposed by Israel, condemned by the UN, stands as a collective punishment against an entire population – a stark violation of international law, a humanitarian crisis fueled by political expediency. The actions of Hamas on October 7 were rightly condemned by the world in the harshest words. 1,139 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the attack, and about 240 others were seized as captives. Hamas must be punished. The hostages should be returned but what about the over 31,000 people killed in Gaza? The international community must rise above symbolic gestures, demanding real action to hold Israel accountable under international law and alleviate the immense humanitarian needs in Gaza.

The time for symbolic Band-Aids is over. The people of Gaza cry out for genuine, resolute action – not palliatives on a festering bullet wound. The world must unite to break the shackles of political alliances and prioritise human life over geopolitical expediency.