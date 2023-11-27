Hamas is an albatross around Netanyahu's neck

As the tempest of conflict rages on, the fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas momentarily steadies its wavering course. The release of 17 hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, marks the third exchange under the four-day truce.

In this uneasy agreement brokered by Qatar, Israel reciprocates by releasing 39 Palestinian prisoners, a tenuous gesture towards reconciling the irreconcilable.

The truce brings a respite that the United States hopes will endure—a hope endeared by many within West Asia and beyond.

Israel's military objectives vs Hamas

Despite Israel's relentless bombardment reducing swathes of Gaza to rubble, the claim of eradicating Hamas crumbles under scrutiny. According to Israeli analysts, with 5,000 of Hamas's 25,000 fighters surviving, the militant group stands as a potent, defiant force, defying Israel's military objectives.

Gaza's death toll, an appalling 14,000, starkly contrasts with Israel's official count of 1,200 from Hamas terror attacks, exposing the grotesque asymmetry in this conflict. There is also a growing unease against the rage of Israel as more and more images of Gazans suffering emerge, highlighting the ever-growing humanitarian crisis.

On the other hand, Hamas, branded a terror group by Israel, the U.S. & EU, manoeuvres to secure the release of prisoners, and its influence transcends Gaza, prompting a damning reassessment of the purported success of Israel's military campaign.

The Abyss of Erased Peace: Origins of Discord

At the heart of this centuries-old conflict is land, but who owns it really? Well, it depends on which side of the world you live in. It's all about perspective, I fear there are no clear answers. In the ancestral lands of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, the notion of peace vanishes from the lexicon of human behaviour.

From the earliest days of ancient empires, where the Persians and Romans grappled for dominion, to the colonial shadows cast by the Britishers, this region has endured a crescendo of conquests and conflicts. Uncertainty is the only certainty in the shifting sands of Gaza & West Bank. The intervals between spasms of brutality offer not solace but a squalid, fetid calm laden with toxic potential.

Netanyahu's Shadow: A Hawk Unmasked

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, once the embodiment of Israel's security hawk, now stands unmasked in the harsh light of failure. Under Netanyahu's stewardship, Israel not only failed to crush Hamas but unwittingly nurtured the beast. By funnelling Qatari funds into Gaza, Israel deluded itself into a false cocoon of security, leaving its citizens to pay a devastating toll for this monumental miscalculation.

The Israeli public, weary and disillusioned, clamours for change, with 75 per cent demanding Netanyahu's resignation or replacement—a damning indictment of his leadership.

The shock of Hamas's infiltration on October 7 exposed the frailty of Netanyahu's leadership, prompting a surge of criticism. Bibi is now fighting a two-front war—one against Hamas and the other for political survival.

The Enigma of Two States: Shattered Hopes

As the dust settles in the wake of destruction, the two-state solution, once considered plausible, now grapples with shattered hopes. Territorial disputes, historical grievances, and conflicting narratives cast shadows on the viability of a resolution amid the debris of broken promises.

The Cease-Fire Respite: A Momentary Pause

In the midst of chaos, the four-day pause offers a momentary respite. Hostages reunite with families, and the relentless bombings momentarily cease. Yet, it is but a pause, not a solution. Amidst rhetoric of vengeance and destruction from both sides, the question that echoes through the ruins of Gaza and the corridors of power remains—what now?

In this cauldron of uncertainty, where peace seems elusive, the onus lies on both sides to chart a course toward reconciliation. The fragile cease-fire offers a glimpse of what could be—a fleeting moment of respite in a region marred by perpetual turmoil. Whether this pause evolves into lasting peace or fades into the annals of temporary truces remains a question that only time, and intentional diplomatic efforts, can answer. But time doesn't care & diplomacy is often a glamorous word for deceit.