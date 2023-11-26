Israel-Hamas war LIVE: 13 Israelis, 4 Thai hostages freed from Gaza; 39 Palestinians released under temporary truce
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war: 13 Israelis and 4 Thai nationals who were being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas were released in the second step of a crucial hostage deal following hours of delay after the Palestinian militant group accused Israel of violating its side of the agreement. However, the intervention of Qatari and Egyptian mediators and reassurances from Israel led to the release of a second group of hostages in a late-night operation. Meanwhile, Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners overnight.
A report by Times of Israel citing an official familiar with the matter said that Israeli officials have received the list of hostages who are slated to be released Sunday (Nov 26).
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office says Israel has notified the families whose loved ones are on the list handed over by Qatar.
Israeli prison authorities announced early Sunday that they had released 39 Palestinian detainees, after Hamas freed 13 hostages under the truce agreement. The freed Palestinian prisoners are all women and people under the age of 19.
Palestinians in East Jerusalem and West Bank were seen celebrating and welcoming those released.
A group of 13 Israeli hostages and four Thai nationals were freed in the second round of hostage releases from Gaza, said Israeli officials and Thailand's PM, on Sunday (Nov 26).
The four Thai hostages released were identified by the Israeli media were Natthaphon Onkaew, Khomkrit Chombua, Anucha Angkaew and Manee Jirachat. Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin took to X and said all four are in good health.
The exchange took place after Hamas delayed it for several hours accusing Israel of breaching its side of the agreement, struck as part of a four-day ceasefire.