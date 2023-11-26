Hamas releases 13 Israeli, four Thai hostages after hours-long delay

The recent release of thirteen Israeli and four Thai nationals from Hamas captivity marked a significant development in a hostage deal aimed at exchanging 50 Israeli hostages for 150 Palestinian prisoners. However, the fragile nature of the agreement was marked by a dispute over aid supplies that briefly threatened to derail the truce.

Television footage captured the moment when the hostages, including six women and seven children and teenagers, crossed the Egyptian side of the Rafah border after leaving Gaza.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) received the captives, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced their immediate transfer to Israeli hospitals for reunification with their families.

In exchange for the Israeli hostages, 39 Palestinian civilians, including 33 minors, were released from Israeli prisons. Al Jazeera broadcasted live scenes of cheering Palestinian prisoners on a Red Cross bus, heading to the Israeli-occupied West Bank's Beitunia town.

Historical context

The four-day truce, a rare moment of cessation in the conflict, aimed at breaking a cycle of violence that erupted with an attack on southern Israel by Hamas on October 7.

Since then, Israel has retaliated forcefully, resulting in significant casualties, particularly among Palestinian civilians.

The hostage deal faced a critical moment when the armed wing of Hamas raised concerns about aid distribution, specifically the entry of trucks into northern Gaza.

Qatar and Egypt, along with the intervention of US President Joe Biden, played pivotal roles in mediating the dispute and salvaging the agreement.

High-stakes diplomacy unfolded as Qatari and Egyptian mediators, supported by the United States, worked to prevent the collapse of the deal.

Israel signaled its willingness to extend the ceasefire if Hamas continued releasing hostages at a specified rate.