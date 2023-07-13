Environment Watch: Opting for bio-plastics is the way forward

‘Plastic is everywhere’ is one statement that may be said without any discussion or argument. Plastic’s versatility and affordability have found its way into every part of our lives. It is also no secret that its widespread use has resulted in significant pollution. Plastic comes from fossil fuels and is produced through energy-intensive procedures which depletes resources and emits greenhouse gases. It takes hundreds of years for plastic garbage to disintegrate, and a significant amount of it ends up in landfills or as litter in ecosystems like seas and waterways. This pollution harms wildlife, damages ecosystems, and disrupts the natural balance of our planet. Being someone who cares about preserving the environment and also having witnessed the many benefits of trees first-hand, I believe that planting trees is one of the pillars in tackling the environmental problems we are facing today. Eco-friendly or sustainable products not only have a lower environmental impact and focus on waste reduction but also promote awareness of the environmental impact of our choices and encourage responsible consumer behaviour.

What can you pick to replace plastic?



There are numerous plants that can serve as plastic substitutes and aid in the restoration of the ecosystem and the habitats of species that have been seriously harmed by plastic pollution. Bioplastics can be made from plants like hemp and bamboo and have a lower environmental impact because they are made from renewable resources and can be composted. The fibres and cellulose obtained from these trees can be processed to create bioplastic materials that can be used as an alternative to traditional plastic in various applications.



Bamboo is one of the fastest-growing plants on earth, capable of reaching maturity within 3 to 5 years. Its rapid growth rate makes it an excellent alternative to plastic and other traditional wood sources which take much longer to grow and produce. It has a lower environmental impact than other crops because it needs less water, pesticides, and fertilisers. Bamboo is a highly versatile material that can be used to make a variety of things, including furniture, flooring, cutlery, apparel, construction materials, and more.



Another important reason to use it instead of plastic is its biodegradable nature. Unlike plastic, which can persist in the environment for hundreds of years, bamboo products naturally decompose, reducing the burden on landfills and minimising pollution. This biodegradability ensures that bamboo products have a lower long-term impact on the environment compared to non-biodegradable materials and therefore bamboo is extensively grown at many of our sites.



Another plant-based substance that is frequently used as a plastic substitute is a cork, which is also used for flooring, insulation, and as a replacement for synthetic foams. It is made from the bark of the cork oak tree, which is a natural and renewable resource. Cork has great insulating qualities, and is lightweight, buoyant, and impermeable to liquids and gases. The cork tree can regenerate and continue to produce cork for many years as the harvesting procedure is sustainable and does not harm the tree. Cork is biodegradable, and compared to plastic, cork production has a smaller carbon footprint.



The rubber tree is primarily cultivated for latex production, which is used to make natural rubber. Natural rubber is often used as an alternative to synthetic rubbers derived from petroleum. It has a wide range of applications, including tyres, footwear, and various industrial and consumer products.



Tree-based alternatives require awareness and a mind-set change



We can save non-renewable resources like fossil fuels, which are heavily utilised in the manufacture of plastic, by using tree-based alternatives. This encourages the sustainable use of renewable resources while preserving these scarce resources for other crucial applications. As tree-based materials may be recycled or repurposed into new products, these alternatives can also aid in our transition to a circular economy. For instance, cork may be ground and used again in a variety of products, including flooring and insulation. Tree-based alternatives can be recycled and upcycled to increase their lifespan, decrease waste production, and conserve resources.



Understanding the need to change to a sustainable lifestyle for both our sake and the planet is necessary to give up plastic, recognise its effects, and convert to alternatives made of trees. One of the biggest environmental crises today is plastic pollution. Due to its non-biodegradable nature and chemical discharge, it has been causing risks to the environment, wildlife, and people for many years now.