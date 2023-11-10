Diwali, the night of Siddhis

Creation exists in layers, the physical creation that we see around us is just one layer, which is also the grossest layer. What happens in the world as we see it, is a reflection of what happens in the world of the ether, which may be perceived in the form of colours, sounds, thought and pure energy, as per the state of evolution of being and development of senses.

We know that on the amavasya of the month of Kartik, Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya, which was marked by the lighting of diyas in every house. This is a physical event. In the world of energy, the Kartik amavasya or Diwali is the night of siddhis. It is the night of the homecoming of one of the most powerful forces in the universe, the force of Shri Vishnu. Ayodhya, in the case of a sadhak, is the body and lights are the various siddhis, which are ignited in different parts of the body through specific mantras and sadhnas in the sanidhya of a Guru, on the night of Diwali.

On the night of Diwali, the force of Vishnu enables the sadhak to acquire the various siddhis of yoga and sanatan kriya easily. Anima is the siddhi of reducing the size of the body at will, mahima is the ability to increase its size infinitely. Garima is the siddhi to become infinitely heavy; Laghima is the siddhi to shed off all the weight in the body to become feather-light. Prapti is the siddhi through which one gains unrestricted access to all places in creation. Prakamya is the siddhi to manifest one's thoughts and desires. Ishtva is the lordship of creation. Vashitva is the control over others. All these eight siddhis can be attained even in this day and age, with the correct practices under the guidance of a Guru.

Sanatan Kriya details the technique of saiyam, which is a combination of dharna, dhyan and samadhi, for a complete merger, when there are no two bodies, everything becomes one whole, poorna…as goes the shloka, ‘om poornamadah poornamidam poornaat poornamudachhyate, poornasya poornamadayah poornameva va shishyate’. In the saiyam kriya, a sadhak becomes aware of the name (naam), form (akaar) and energy (Shakti) of a specific object and fixes his/her gaze on it along with chanting of specific mantras, as prescribed by one’s guru. This results in the sadhak acquiring the siddhis associated with that entity. What that entity is, varies from individual to individual, depending on individual capacity and desire.

To give an example of a Diwali practice, the panchakshar mantra,‘namah shivaya yavashi mana’ is the mantra which when channelised by one’s Guru, and chanted while keeping awareness of the name, form and shakti of the dev while fixing the gaze on an object or image or thought (as prescribed by your Guru) endows the practitioner with phenomenal glow and radiance of Mahadev, such that he/she can attract whatever he/she desires in the physical or the world of energy. The mantra however must be given by and practiced under the supervision of your Guru.

Let me tell you something extremely interesting about this mantra. A few years ago, I came across a verse from the Bible (Chapter 42, verse 8) where God is telling Jacob how he should be addressed, He says שְׁמִ֑יה֣וּאיְהוָ֖האֲנִ֥י (translation in English -I am god. That is my name). The Hebrew version of the verse sounds like, a ni yah weh hu she-m. If you repeat this phrase without breaks, it begins to resemble the panchakshar mantra (namah shivaye) when chanted backwards (ya va shi ma na) Try it for yourself --a ni (yah weh hu she-m a ni) (yah weh hu she-m a ni)...The patrons of religion may get into a debate of who copied from whom, or whose God does the said verse refers to, my purpose of mentioning it here is simply to bring out the fact, that whether you call it God or Allah or Shiv, the sounds, shapes and forms remain the same…

The panchakshar mantra when chanted on the night of Diwali after getting it from your guru and while keeping the awareness of the image of your guru in front of you, will give you the experience of the swaroop of Shiv and Shakti right in front of you, provided your guru is free from the clutches of maya and has not charged you a fee.

Diwali is the night of acquiring siddhis and powers, wealth and riches are siddhis of the physically manifested creation. With time, the sadhnas of Diwali distorted and people took to grosser forms, like gambling, for acquisition of wealth. In earlier times and for those who have a guru, if there is a desire for wealth, there is a yogic process which has to be followed but unfortunately in modern times when most don't have gurus, a distortion has set in in the form of gambling to acquire money and power.

Remember, Diwali is the night when Shri Ram came to Ayodhya. It is the night to bring Divinity to you.