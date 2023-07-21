Disability Pride Month July 2023: Embrace it and never be less than equal

Disability for me is diversity. Like other diversities we see around us, disability is also one of those. As human beings, we need to embrace diversity and make this world a better place. This can only happen if there is awareness and visibility of people with disabilities around us. Each one of us needs to take this responsibility and work as a community to include this diversity in the mainstream.



This will not happen easily, it will require learning, relearning and unlearning. Learning to know more about disability conditions, intervention, accommodation, and adaptation so that they can be included in all phases of life. Relearning is moving from the medical approach of finding fault with the individual to the social aspect wherein we look at the environment that makes the person disabled. Unlearning is to do away from the myths and superstitions that have been going around for the past so many years.



According to data from the World Health Organization:

1. 1.3 billion people experience significant disability. This represents 16% of the world’s population or 1 in 6 of us.

2. Some with disabilities die up to 20 years earlier than those without disabilities.

3. They have twice the risk of developing conditions such as depression, asthma, diabetes, stroke, obesity or poor oral health.

4. They also face many health inequities.

5. They find inaccessible and unaffordable transportation 15 times more difficult than for those without disabilities.

6. Health inequities they face are stigma, discrimination, poverty, exclusion from education and employment, and barriers faced in the health system itself.



The figures above show how it is a global concern and how we should not shy away from facing this reality. All over the world, there are concerns related to this field and there should be discussions and activism to make life easier for people with disabilities. They are part of our world not from another world.



The starting point is by educating our children they can be our ambassadors of change. All schools should be inclusive which we are slowly heading towards. This will lead to students moving together from school education into higher education, and vocational education together. They will then join in the workplaces also. People with disabilities will have to be given opportunities in all sectors. Once that will start happening one will see positive changes in the society for people with disability.



