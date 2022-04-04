Chinese vignettes | China is steadily making gains overseas. At home, it struggles to fight Covid

China is steadily increasing its ties and presence overseas, however, back home, Xi’s zero-Covid strategy is being challenged as the country struggles to contain its worst outbreak since Wuhan in 2020.

CHINA OVER THE WEEK

Rising Covid Cases and Shanghai Lockdown

Early this week, China locked down its most populous city of Shanghai. China’s cosmopolitan financial capital was shut down in two phases, for four days each. Shanghai has reported more than 35,000 cases since March 1, registering more cases in four weeks than it has in the last two years.

The sudden lockdown which kicked in hours after an announcement was made on March 27, left the residents of Shanghai in a flurry. To make it worst, the officials even admitted that they were “insufficiently prepared” for the latest outbreak. The lockdown has caused desperation and panic among those with chronic medical conditions. Earlier reports have indicated that many of them have been denied health care due to a shift in priority to Covid patients.

On Weibo, a topic about an elderly person who dies of asthma after ambulances allegedly refused to take him to a hospital in Shanghai has garnered more than a 55milion views and 23,000 posts on Thursday itself, reported Bloomberg.

The residents of the city also scrambled to stock up as the lockdown for the eastern half of the city was announced. According to the South China Morning Post, many had to rely on group chats and shared online documents to source food and other daily needs. Due to the sudden lockdown, many residents have even been quarantined in their offices to keep businesses running.

According to a Bloomberg report, lockdowns in China could cost at least USD 46 billion or 3.1 per cent of GDP a month. On Tuesday, the local authorities offered a 140-billion-yuan (USD 22 billion) tax rebate, incentives and exemptions to help businesses survive the phased lockdown.

“We take an open attitude towards policymaking, and will adjust our policies to better cater to the demands of the virus-hit companies,” said Ruan Qing, the deputy of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission.

The country follows a strict zero-Covid policy, previously cities and provinces have been shut even due to mere 22 cases. Currently, around 71 million in China are either in lockdown or about to face one, according to Bloomberg. And due to its tough Covid measures, China is also witnessing growing public unhappiness. The residents of Shanghai are revolting against the lockdown.

Earlier this week, Tencent Holdings Ltd. removed two videos of protests in Shanghai from their WeChat social media platform. Moreover, an article highlighting the mounting human cost of the Covid-zero policy was also deleted from the platform.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong is also witnessing a surge in cases. It is estimated that up to 2,000 children under the age of 10 have been admitted to the hospital due to Covid-19 in the last 2 months, and even the parents have not been allowed to stay with them. In one instance, A 32-year-old mother was left “crying and hysterical” after she was separated from her 11-month-old daughter, and despite her pleas, the authorities denied the parents permission to stay in the hospital premises.

“I had a bit of a breakdown. This is so inhumane. I cannot leave her. She is 11 months old. I’ve never left her. It’s so traumatic for us,” the mother said, according to the South China Morning Post.

The mother further said that the hospital authorities told them the matter would be escalated to the police if they did not leave the premises.

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov’s visit to China

The Chinese officials have also been busy this week with many foreign visits. It hosted the third meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries, and on the sidelines also held discussions with these countries individually.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was present too, his first visit to China since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Wednesday, he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Tunxi, where he had a “thorough exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine” and called the Western sanctions “counterproductive,” reported the South China Morning Post.

Wang also reiterated China’s stand in the conflict of peace talks and supported Moscow and others’ efforts to prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Third meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries

After his visit to Afghanistan, on Thursday (March 31st), Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries. The meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministers or senior representatives of seven countries, namely China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. And Foreign Ministers of Indonesia and Qatar had been invited as “guests.”

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres virtually-delivered remarks and Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the meeting.

At the end of the two-day meeting, a joint statement issued said it “noted the importance to achieve national reconciliation in Afghanistan through dialogue and negotiation, and to establish a broad-based and inclusive political structure, adopt moderate and sound domestic and foreign policies, and grow friendly relations