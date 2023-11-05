Birthday boy Virat Kohli scores a century of greatness, echoing Tendulkar's divinity

As Virat Kohli raised both his hands to the heavens, drenched in sweat and unbridled joy, he had just achieved a feat that resonated with the relentless spirit that defines him. On his 35th birthday, at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kohli etched his name alongside the deity of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. It was the very same ground where his journey started with his first ODI century. With this remarkable innings, he scripted a fairy tale not just for himself but for countless cricket enthusiasts around the world. I am fortunate along with millions of cricket fans around the world to watch this momentous occasion in the city of joy, turning the Eden Gardens into an Eden of Love.

Virat Kohli, the monarch of contemporary cricket, the ruler of our hearts, displayed his unwavering determination. Against a formidable South African bowling unit, on a treacherous pitch, in a World Cup encounter, he batted with unwavering tenacity and elegance, blending patience with sheer willpower. He soaked in the pressure as he has done over the years, forging a formidable total of 326 for 5 in 50 overs.

With 10 boundaries but not a single six, which Kohli can hit effortlessly, but the tight match situation meant he had to minimise the risks and score big. The Indian no. 3 relied on precision, timing, rotation, and skill. His repertoire encompassed the full spectrum of cricketing strokes – the cover drive, the flick, the cut, the pull, the sweep, the loft, the reverse, and the scoop. Each shot executed with effortless grace, power, and surgical precision. The Proteas tested his mettle, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada tied him up, but the veteran batter, bided his time and played a waiting game while briskly rotating the strike and even played second fiddle to Shreyas Iyer.

Throughout the World Cup, his form has been nothing short of sublime, accumulating 543 runs in eight matches at an astonishing average of 77.57 and a strike rate of 93.62. Two centuries and three fifties adorned his campaign, establishing him as one of the tournament's top run-scorers. He joined an elite group by becoming the second Indian batter to amass 3000 runs against South Africa, following in Tendulkar's footsteps. He also solidified his place among the select few who have scored over 1500 runs in World Cups – a club that boasts the likes of Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara.

But he is not just a batter; he is a true leader, a true champion. Under his guidance, India surged to the World Cup semi-finals with seven straight wins. Leading by example, he showcased not only his courage and aggression but also his visionary approach and unwavering commitment. He led with every piece of his cricketing attire, with every beat of his heart and soul.

Beyond being a leader, he has transcended into a legend status, serving as a role model and a source of immense pride. He has been the recipient of numerous accolades and awards for his cricketing prowess, including the ICC ODI Player of the Year four times, the ICC Test Player of the Year twice, the ICC Cricketer of the Year three times, the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy three times, and the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World four times. He has been crowned the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and bestowed with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Time magazine acknowledged him as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, while Forbes celebrated him as one of the 100 greatest living business minds.

Kohli isn't just a legend; he is a hero, a star, a king. He kindled the aspirations of an entire generation of budding cricketers and elevated Indian cricket to unparalleled heights. He showcases the world the possibilities that arise from hard work, determination, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. He etched his name in the annals of history, and he filled our hearts with pride. Virat Kohli, the King of modern-day cricket, the king of our hearts.