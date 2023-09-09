‘Bharat’ aces G20, setting new benchmarks for a 21st century world order 

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi is proving to be a mega event, perhaps the largest in the history of G20. Attended by more than 30 heads of State/Government, it discussed issues that are not only relevant to the G20 countries but hold significance to the future of the entire planet, duly justifying the theme of this year’s G20 i.e. ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The ‘Delhi Declaration’ issued at the end of the summit was an apt reflection of the priorities that India proposed, key among them being the focus on inclusion of the Global South in the G20, inclusive and human-centric development, climate preservation models through ‘just transition’ and a new model for financial inclusion for the developing world. The joint declaration was also a result of deft diplomacy from India, which had to navigate through several disagreements and conflicting views, prominent among them was the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the resultant stand-off between Russia and the West.

The G20, which consists of the world's major powers and important economies, has 19 countries plus the EU and now the African Union as members and represents more than 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and more than two-thirds of the world's population. Among the 19 countries are the P5 of the UN Security Council, others being Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Türkiye with Spain as a permanent invitee. In addition, prominent forums like the World Bank, and IMF too are permanent invitees. The presidency is a rotational responsibility, on an annual basis.

From an Indian standpoint, this was India’s first G20 presidency and coincided with the celebrations of its 75th year of independence. It was also the largest-ever gathering of world leaders hosted in India. It also came at a time when the world is looking for answers to serious global issues like Covid-19 pandemic which has adversely affected global supply chains, the Russia-Ukraine war which has split the world vertically between the ‘West and the Rest’ as well as the continued threat posed by China’s aggressive designs in East and South East Asia. In all of this, if there is one country that emerged above the gloom, it is India, which not only provided Covid-19 vaccines to its people but also to more than 100 countries in the world. Its resoluteness and exercise of its strategic autonomy in the face of extreme pressure posed by the West on Russia-Ukraine war, was acknowledged world over and later reluctantly accepted by the West too. India’s proactive steps in tackling climate disasters and promotion towards renewable energy have been taken note of by the world. In the midst of all this, India quietly climbed the ladder to become the fifth-largest economy and has been projected to continue its northward trajectory as the fastest-growing economy in the coming years. All this gave India prominence and the required fillip to set a proactive and futuristic agenda for its G20 presidency which is aptly reflected in the Delhi Declaration.

The Many Firsts and Unique Outcomes

Perhaps the most significant outcome of India’s G20 has been the inclusion of the African Union as a G20 member. Right through its presidency, India has been vocal about becoming the ‘Voice of the Global South’. India hosted the first ever ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ on 12-13 January 2023. The Summit was held in a virtual format, with the participation of 125 countries of the Global South. India has constantly held the position that the concerns and needs of the Global South are essential to seek equitable solutions to global problems and thus inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member was an exclusive initiative and success of India.

India’s emphasis on LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and climate preservation and getting the G20 nations to agree on a ‘just transition’ to save the planet is yet another huge achievement of the Summit. It now involves a country-specific climate assessment and transition rather than the earlier ‘one size fits all’ approach. The joint declaration aptly stated that ‘Just energy transitions can improve jobs and livelihoods, and strengthen economic resilience. We affirm that no country should have to choose between fighting poverty and fighting for our planet’.

India has already demonstrated its commitment by surpassing its renewable energy target nine years ahead of the 2030 target set at the 2015 Paris Climate Summit, where India had pledged that 40% of its power capacity would be met by non-fossil fuels by 2030, a target that was met in December 2021 itself. In addition, India’s global initiatives like the International Solar Alliance set up in 2015 and which now has over 100 countries as members, and the now proposed Global Bio Fuels Alliance are huge steps towards preserving the climate. Over the year of its presidency, India also showcased its traditional ‘living in harmony with the nature’ as an effective measure to safeguard the climate. Another Indian initiative, setting up the Coalition for Disaster Resilience so that countries across the world, especially developing countries, learn from each other and build infrastructure that is resilient even during disasters, was widely acknowledged and applauded at the Summit.

Promotion of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has been another landmark achievement of India’s presidency. India through its DPI has been able to pull millions out of poverty by ensuring financial inclusion and ‘direct benefit transfer’ stopping leakages. The digital payment system has caught global attention with advanced economies like Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, UAE looking at ways to adopt it. Noting India’s expertise and rapid growth in DPI, the joint declaration welcomed India’s plan to build and maintain a Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository (GDPIR), a virtual repository of DPI, voluntarily shared by G20 members and beyond. It also welcomed Indian Presidency’s proposal of the One Future Alliance (OFA), a voluntary initiative aimed at building capacity, and providing technical assistance and adequate funding support for implementing DPI in Low and Middle-Income economies.

India also placed emphasis on addressing the global challenges posed by debt vulnerabilities, especially for nations in the Global South. G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors have acknowledged the problem and the need to establish strong mechanisms to help the affected nations. Towards this, the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, a joint initiative of the IMF, World Bank and the G20 Presidency has been launched this year. India has already helped Sri Lanka in its debt restructuring while the G20 has now taken note of cases of Zambia, Ethiopia and Ghana for progressing their cases.

There were many more outcomes in the 37-page declaration, an outcome of over 10 months of labored and thought-provoking and futuristic discussions. By organising over 200 meetings across 60 cities, India has set yet another benchmark for the future of G20. India’s vision to make it ‘peoples presidency’ has not only helped showcase the diversity and vibrancy of all parts of India to the world but has also set the tone that G20 cannot be an elitist club, to be entertained in the capital city only. When seen in context with India’s push for inclusion of the African Union in the G20, it is a clear step towards democratization of the G20.

Shaping the New World Order

India’s G20 presidency came at a critical point when the existing global order was in crisis and the established norms were being challenged. Russia Russia-Ukraine war has split the world between the ‘West and the Rest’ while China’s aggressive designs and refusal to follow the ‘rules-based order’ are causing discord. The US is no longer the single ‘pole’ and its dollar dominance is being challenged. To add to the chaos is the global crisis caused in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic which has disrupted global supply chains, causing huge shortages in food and energy in the developing and under-developed nations. The relevance and potential of international financial institutions like the Bretton Woods Institutions i.e. the World Bank, and the IMF along with several multilateral development banks etc to tackle modern-day issues is being questioned. PM Modi’s remarks that “a mid-20th century approach cannot serve the world in the 21st century. So, our international institutions need to recognise changing realities, expand their decision-making forums, relook at their priorities and ensure representation of voices that matter”, aptly puts the issues in correct perspective.

In all this muddle and uncertainty, the world is looking for a nation that enjoys goodwill across ideologies, is a trustworthy partner, is technologically and economically sound, has no aggressive designs or extra-territorial ambitions and respects the ‘rule-based order’. India ticks all these boxes and more, with its vibrant democracy and diversity being added pluses. So, when India talked of the need to include the Global South in important decision-making discourse, it was accepted. When India stood firm on exercising its strategic autonomy and serving its national interests during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it was not only accepted but gave it the status of a global leader, ‘Vishwaguru’ status. India’s G20 presidency has thus set the foundation for a new and fast-evolving world order which would be more diverse and inclusive and a world order which will witness the emergence of multiple poles, unlike the fast-eroding existing world order.

The Finale

Coming amidst huge uncertainties about the outcome of the G20 Summit, India practically pulled off a heist when PM Modi announced right in the morning session of the first day that a consensus has been reached on adopting the Delhi Declaration. It caught all the pundits by surprise, the majority of whom were doubtful of a consensus declaration and others who were hopeful of a declaration, albeit in a photo finish.

The main sticking point on the Ukraine war was deftly re-worded to state that G20 expresses deep concern about the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world. In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. It added that G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues and ended the para by stating that there were different views and assessments of the situation. With Russia on board with it, China probably had no option but to relent not only on Ukraine but also on the theme of the G20 presidency, ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ which interestingly was the first para of the preamble of the declaration, perhaps a ‘tease or a dare’ to China!

As PM Modi himself stated, “India’s G20 Presidency has been the most ambitious in the history of G-20. With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies." Modi emphasized on the need for inclusive human-centric development in which women get their due role and importance. India’s emphasis towards women-led development was applauded at the summit. India also proposed to launch the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation' and also announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance and urged G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent, both perhaps cherries on the cake in the success of the Summit.

The G20 presidency of India has thus been spectacular and pathbreaking. The benchmarks it has set will be difficult to match in the future. It has once again re-affirmed India’s global leadership status. As Dr Jaishankar said at the press conference, “The G20 has contributed to making India world-ready and the world India-ready". India’s moment has truly arrived. PM Modi and his team have made it a habit of delivering against the greatest of odds and this G20 Summit was just the latest among, in a long list. Today, while the world heaves a sigh of relief at yet another day saved from the blushes, Bharat celebrates and the tricolor flies high.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.