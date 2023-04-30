Turkey closes airspace to airline FlyOne Armenia without warning: Report

Turkish aviation authorities have cancelled the permission previously granted to the Flyone Armenia airline to operate flights to Europe through Turkish airspace, news agency Reuters reported on Sunday citing Armenpress news agency.

Aram Ananyan, who is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Flyone Armenia Airline, told the news agency that they didn't even receive any advance notice.

Ananyan, said, "For reasons incomprehensible to us and without any visible grounds, Turkish aviation authorities cancelled the permission previously granted to the FlyOne Armenia airline to operate flights to Europe through Turkish airspace."

"Turkish aviation authorities implemented the cancellation without prior notification, putting our airline and our passengers in an uncomfortable situation," the chairman further added.

The low-cost FlyOne Armenia is a subsidiary of Moldovan airline FlyOne and commenced service in December 2021. Ananyan informed Armenpress in February 2023 that the carrier has five Airbus planes and served 14 destinations in eight European and Middle Eastern countries.

Notably, Ankara has had no diplomatic or economic ties with Armenia since the 1990s and both nations are at odds over Armenian claims that over 1.5 million people were killed in 1915 by the Ottoman Empire, the predecessor to modern Turkey. Armenia claims it was a genocide, which Turkey rejects.

However, a border gate between the neighbouring nations was opened in February to allow aid to victims of the devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey for the first time in 35 years. Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks In an attempt to normalise relations, Armenia and Azerbaijan will hold a new round of talks in Washington on Sunday. The talks come after weeks of rising tensions over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

News agencies reported that armed forces from the two Caucasus neighbours have often exchanged fire over the mountain enclave, which is officially regarded as part of Azerbaijan but is primarily populated by ethnic Armenians.

Azerbaijan last Sunday established a new checkpoint on the Lachin corridor, a road to Karabakh that passes through Azeri territory, in what Armenia described as a flagrant violation of a 2020 ceasefire.

The spokesperson, Ani Badalyan, said on her official Facebook page: "From April 30, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Washington DC on a working visit. The next round of discussions on the agreement on normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled."

But so far, there was no immediate confirmation of the meeting by Azerbaijan.



(With inputs from agencies)



