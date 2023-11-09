LIVE TV
Israeli parliament passes amendment to criminalise consumption of 'terrorist' materials

Tel Aviv, IsraelEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 09, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Israeli soldiers walk through rubble, amid the ongoing ground invasion against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, November 8, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

The amendment came as the Israeli army continued relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip 

Israel Knesset late Wednesday (Nov 8) passed an amendment to counter-terrorism law to criminalise those who consume pro-Hamas publications, local media reports said. 

The Israeli lawmakers voted to amend the counterterrorism law in the nation to make it a criminal offence to "consume terrorist materials". 

As per the report, the bill bars people from the "systematic and continuous consumption of publications of a terrorist organization under circumstances that indicate identification with the terrorist organization". 

Knesset approved the bill by a 13-4 majority for a temporary two-year measure, with an option of further expansion. The criminal offence carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison. 

The amendment identifies the Palestinian group Hamas and the ISIL (ISIS) group as the "terrorist" organisations to which the offence applies. 

It allows the justice minister to add more organisations to the list. However, it should be in agreement with the Ministry of Defence and parliament's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee must approve it. 

As quoted by AlJazeera, Adalah, the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, said: "This law is one of the most intrusive and draconian legislative measures ever passed by the Israeli Knesset since it makes thoughts subject to criminal punishment." 

They also issued a warning stating that the amendment would criminalise "even passive social media use" crackdown on Palestinian citizens of Israel on free speech. 

The amendment came as the Israeli army continued relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which started after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct 7. 

Watch: Israeli army shows devastation in northern Gaza as invasion grinds on 

×

Israeli military raid in Jenin 

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that the sounds of gunfire echoed in the street of Jenin on Thursday (Nov 9), as the Israeli military raided the occupied West Bank city. At least seven Palestinians have died. 

The Health Ministry said that an additional 13 Palestinians were injured in the raid. 

Israel's military confirmed it was conducting counter-terrorism raids in Jenin, but had no further details. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

