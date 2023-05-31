Iran's enriched uranium stockpile over 23 times the limit of 2015 deal: Report

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday (May 31) that Iran has apparently significantly increased its stockpile of enriched uranium in recent months, continuing its nuclear escalation.

However, IAEA has received a "possible explanation" from Iran over nuclear material at an undeclared site and has decided to close the file, news agency AFP reported citing a report it has seen.

In its report, IAEA said that the estimated stockpile of enriched uranium in Tehran had reached more than 23 times what was set as the limit.

The nuclear deal was signed in 2015 and Iran agreed to a pact with six major powers (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States + Germany) to limit its nuclear programme. It was harder for Iran to obtain a weapon in return for relief from economic sanctions.

But former US President Donald Trump reneged on the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran. Trump's decision led Tehran to start violating the agreement's nuclear limits about a year later.

But in recent time, there has been negotiations and talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but so far, there has not been any breakthrough.

The limit in the 2015 deal was 202.8 kilograms, but the report by AFP mentioned that Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 4,744.5 kilograms (10,459 pounds) as of May 13.

According to the report, Iran is continuing its enrichment of uranium to levels higher than the 3.67 per cent limit in the deal.

The stockpile of uranium enriched up to 20 per cent is now believed to be 470.9 kilograms — up 36.2 kg since the last report in February — while the amount enriched up to 60 per cent stands at 114.1 kilograms, an increase of 26.6 kg.

Notably, enrichment levels of around 90 per cent are required for use in a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, the report seen by AFP has come days before the board of governors of the IAEA is due to meet to review progress in addressing the watchdog's remaining concerns.

And the IAEA said in a separate report that it has decided to close the file relating to the presence of nuclear material at one undeclared site after receiving a "possible explanation" from Iran.

The UN nuclear watchdog "has no additional questions... and the matter is no longer outstanding at this stage", the report said of the site at Marivan in Abedeh County.

(With inputs from agencies)

