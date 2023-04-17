Iran shuts down over 150 businesses amid crackdown on people for hijab violation

Iranian police said on Sunday (April 16) that over 150 businesses were shut down by the authorities in 24 hours throughout the country for not adhering to the obligation for women to wear headscarves, local media outlets reported. Headscarves are part of Iran's strict Islamic dress code, which has also become a matter of controversy.

The closure of businesses came after the implementation of a plan to deal with women who violate the country's strict Islamic dress code.

The Tasnim news agency quoted police spokesman Said Montazerolmahdi as saying: "Unfortunately, police have had to seal 137 shops and 18 restaurants and reception areas for not heeding previous warnings."

The authorities had even said that they will use facial recognition technology and surveillance cameras to monitor those who defy the law.

Local media reported that the police have warned the car owners that if a female passenger in the car breaks the dress code, they will receive a text message. Authorities will seize vehicles from those who have broken the law more than once.

Montazerolmahdi said: "Over the past 24 hours, there have been several hundred cases of non-compliance recorded by the police, and car owners have been informed by text message."

The move comes after an increasing number of women started to appear unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops, streets, and other public areas.

They intentionally defy Iran's compulsory dress code, which increased significantly after a protest movement triggered by the death in custody last year of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini, 22, for allegedly not wearing the hijab properly.

Meanwhile, women in Iran slammed the plans to introduce surveillance to enforce mandatory dress code rules as one woman described the move as "harsh and rude".

Fatemeh, who is a resident in Tehran said as quoted by the news agency Reuters: "It will definitely make things worse because I've seen others my own age throughout the city resisting it ever since it's been making rounds on social media."

(with inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE