Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), check offers and discounts, deals, fireworks timings, drone light shows & more

Dubai Shopping Festival 2022-23: Another fantastic season of live entertainment, incredible discounts and family fun is finally here as the 28th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), is set to run from 15 December 2022 to 29 January 2023. There are a plethora of activities one can do during the six week long festival. Here's a curated list of exhilarating activities to indulge in

Charismatic drone light shows

Drone light shows will provide immersive moments for visitors as they enjoy the breathtaking scenes as the drones take to the skies creating visual representations of UAE landmarks and logos. The visuals will also take inspiration from UAE art and culture. The light shows will take place at The Beach, JBR, from 15 December to 30 January. Each day there will be two shows at 7 pm and 10 pm.

Dubai Shopping Festival opening concert

At the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Shopping Festival will kick off another highly anticipated season with spectacular performances by Arab celebrity singers on a variety of great tunes. Prepare for stunning performances by the artists as they power through popular songs from their discography. Stars will perform songs from a potpourri of hits, including all-time audience favourites.

Wintery experience at Expo City Dubai

From 23 November to 8 January, Expo City Dubai will be transformed into a winter paradise to welcome everyone thronging there to celebrate the Dubai Shopping festival. One can easily get into the Christmas mood with a variety of family-friendly activities centred around the season.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

The annual Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market is a must-see throughout the holiday season in Dubai. This Christmas bazaar, which runs from the 15th to the 30th of December, has something for everyone, from an astounding 36-foot-tall tree to an array of seasonal food vendors and immersive family-friendly activities.

Shopping & dining

Guests may shop for their loved ones at The Beach's diverse selection of boutiques, which includes Sephora, River Island, Muji, Sun Eye, Lacoste, Adidas, and many more. Visitors may also enjoy delectable and special set menus and deals at the greatest beachside restaurants, as well as a dynamic alfresco atmosphere outside with spectacular views of the Arabian Sea. Guests may dine at Aprons & Hammers, Catch22, PF Chang's, Eat Greek, Kouzina and other popular restaurants.

Meet Santa Claus

Christmas is approaching and will coincide with the Dubai Shopping Festival. Many kids look forward to making their Christmas wishes to Santa, and The Beach has you covered. This holiday season, children will be able to see and greet Santa in his Grotto. From 9 to 25 December, 4pm to 10pm, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, families will be able to capture heartwarming moments and make memorable memories for their children by meeting Santa.

Celebratory fireworks on New Year