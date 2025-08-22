/Hop shoots- The luxury vegetable so pricy its compared to gold, why is it so rare?

In Europe, a phrase was prominent in the market when Hop Shoots touched the price of 1 lakh per kilo, as costly as gold. When it comes to expensive foods, Hop Shoots are in the league of white truffles, saffron, Kobe beef, beluga caviar, Matsutake Mushrooms and Kopi Luwak coffee are known for their prices. These young and tender spring vegetables are the most expensive in the world, priced at Rs 85,000- Rs 1,00,000 per kilo; it is a gourmet delight.

What are Hop Shoots?

Hop Shoots are the young and tender tips of Humulus lupulus, commonly known as the Hop plant. Hops are widely cultivated for making beer, while the shoots themselves are incredibly rare and tricky to harvest. Their scarcity is multiplied by the scarcity and labour required to farm them. They appear only in early spring and grow wildly, making it extremely hard for a farmer to gather even a small bundle.

Why are hop shoots so costly?

Hop Shoots are prized by top chefs and restaurants across Europe due to their unique, slightly bitter, asparagus-like taste. They are often used in gourmet salads, soups, risottos and pickles. These vegetables elevate any dish in a fine dining hall to a luxurious level. Apart from the taste, they are known for their nutritional benefits. Hop Shoots are usually rich in antioxidants, antibacterial, and even anti-cancer. Studies suggest they boost immunity and support overall health, making them a powerhouse of wellness.