Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 Wishes: 40+ Best messages, quotes and images to share with your loved ones on this festival

Makar Sankranti is a beautiful Indian harvesting festival linked to Surya Dev, the Sun God. The festival has deep roots in the agrarian Hindu society. The atmosphere has the enticing aroma of sugar, cardamom, and pulse mixed and wrapped around the olfactory senses like a long-lost embrace of nostalgia. People fly kites, light bonfires, cook, feast together and send warm wishes to each other. Here is a list of messages, quotes and images to share with your loved ones.